NAGPUR: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and legislators from both Houses belonging to the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena visited the memorial of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur on Sunday morning, marking the customary visit during the winter session of the state legislature. Ajit Pawar skips as CM Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde visit RSS founder’s memorial

Leaders paid tributes at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, which also houses the memorial of the second RSS sarsanghchalak, M S Golwalkar. The visit was followed by an interaction with Sangh functionaries and breakfast with legislators.

However, legislators of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), including party leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, despite being part of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, skipped the visit. Pawar and NCP legislators had also stayed away from a similar visit to the RSS headquarters last year.

Addressing those present, Shinde congratulated the RSS on completing 100 years of its formation, describing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as a “true patriot” and calling the centenary year a “centenary of patriotism”. He said legislators traditionally visit the Smruti Mandir whenever they come to Nagpur for the winter session. “We experience a different feeling here and draw strength and inspiration for patriotism and service to the nation,” he said.

Shinde also said the ideology of the RSS and the Shiv Sena was similar, noting that several Shiv Sena workers in the party’s early years had emerged from RSS shakhas. He added that workers of both organisations were often at the forefront during calamities and worked impartially for society.

Praising the RSS for working for a century “away from publicity”, Shinde said the organisation played an active role during disasters and crises and described it as people-oriented and patriotic. He also pointed out that Nagpur was not only Maharashtra’s second capital but also the birthplace of the RSS, where people from all backgrounds imbibe values of patriotism and service.

Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, legislative council chairman Ram Shinde, ministers and several MLAs from the BJP and Shiv Sena were present during the visit. The seven-day winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, held in Nagpur, concluded on Sunday.