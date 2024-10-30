MUMBAI: He was known as a prominent voice in Maharashtra politics, especially for his vociferous criticism of the BJP and its government at the Centre. In October 2021, he made national headlines when he launched a scathing attack on the then NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede over a drug bust case involving Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. ‘Ajit Pawar stood by me during challenging times’

Nawab Malik was later arrested by the enforcement directorate in a money-laundering case and released on medical bail after 20 months. He is again in the news for contesting as an NCP candidate.

Despite objections raised by the BJP, the NCP has made Nawab Malik its official candidate against Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi. In an interview with Faisal Malik, the firebrand leader revealed that he wanted to retire from politics but changed his decision and decided to contest from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar seat as a challenge.

Excerpts from the interview:

Apparently you wanted to retire from politics but now you’re contesting the elections. What happened?

I did not want to contest. In fact I wanted to retire and pass the torch to the younger generation. But after the Lok Sabha polls, people from the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar constituency reached out, explaining their issues. I reconsidered and discussed the possibility of contesting as an independent with Ajit Pawar. My family felt it was important to remain loyal to him as he had supported us.

Your aides say there was a conspiracy to end your political career. Is it true?

The world knows about it. Even now, when I decided to contest the assembly polls, they openly opposed me. Today, the NCP is part of the Mahayuti coalition but the Shiv Sena has fielded its candidate against me. Whatever happened to me was part of politics and people are aware of them who were behind all this. I prefer not to name anyone.

Why do you think you were targeted?

I had raised the issue of drug trafficking. I made a big expose and the CBI also filed a case and later accepted that whatever I said was true. Although circumstances changed later, I never stopped telling the truth.

Why have you chosen Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar? How do you plan to compete against a three-term MLA, Abu Asim Azmi?

As I said earlier, it was because of the miseries people from the constituency spoke to me about. It is a challenging seat, as it has so many problems right from drug trafficking and malnutrition to the dumping ground and biomedical treatment plant which are damaging the environment.

Azmi failed to resolve these issues. He has been an MLA for 15 years. I am a five-term MLA, have been a minister and worked for the people for all these years. Voters will analyse his performance and mine, and recognise the facts.

Azmi claims he helped you become an MLA and minister.

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav gave me a ticket to contest the assembly polls. It was him and then SP leader Raj Babbar who made me a minister for the first time. I spoke to them before leaving the party. When I contested the assembly polls, Azmi was not part of the Samajwadi Party. My victory in the bypoll created a positive atmosphere for the party in Mumbai—however, those who accidentally came into politics will not understand this.

Why did you align with Ajit Pawar instead of Sharad Pawar?

Ajit Pawar stood by me during challenging times. It is my duty to be with him, regardless of the outcome. He showed courage by making me an official NCP candidate despite opposition from his allies.

Why is the BJP opposing your name as a Mahayuti candidate?

The entire country knows why they are. I don’t need to say anything more.

Against the backdrop of the Lok Sabha poll results, what is your prediction for the assembly elections?

It will be a tough fight between the opposition and ruling alliances. However, the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ has made a huge impact on people, and it will be beneficial for us.