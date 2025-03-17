These days, state NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil has been feeling irked as he feels that all eyes are on him over what he going to do next. Ever since the assembly elections that saw Mahayuti returning to power, there have been speculations that Patil may join BJP or Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Recently, NCP minister Hasan Mushrif disclosed that Patil had told him he was not very happy. Two days later, while addressing protesting farmers at Azad Maidan, Patil told them that there is no guarantee about him. This came in the background of him inviting union transport minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari for a function of a cooperative body controlled by him in Sangli district. Needless to say, speculations are rife that Patil is leaning towards the BJP. On Friday, as he reached Baramati to attend a programme with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, an irked Patil remarked: “It has become difficult for me to say anything that comes to my mind. It seems the media is hell-bent on pushing me to some other party.” All eyes on Jayant Patil

Patil who was once seen as NCP(SP)’s chief ministerial candidate is definitely finding himself stuck as his party has been reduced to a small element in the opposition front. The Lok Sabha and assembly elections are over four years away and there is a question mark over his political future.

Unhappy veterans

Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP) and Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP), two senior legislators who are unhappy as they were not inducted in the state cabinet as ministers, are not leaving any opportunity to embarrass the government in the current budget session of the state legislature. Bhujbal trained his guns on the government over Ladki Bahin Yojna while Mungantiwar has been raising uncomfortable questions for the government every now and then. During the debate on the governor’s address too, both were vocal. Bhujbal raised a question over rising crime against women and backward classes while Mungantiwar questioned why anganwadis do not have even basic amenities at a time when the government is targeting a $1 trillion economy. Speaking at a function recently, Mungantiwar insisted that he was not unhappy and then cited a line from a song from Hindi movie “Masoom” which he said is favourite of party leader Nitin Gadkari: “Tujhse naraaz nahin zindagi, hairan hoon mein...”

Unlikely praise

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking him for inaugurating the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan Delhi on February 21, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has praised the PM saying the literary festival was elevated to historic significance under the latter’s leadership. “Your profound and insightful speech resonated deeply with Marathi people across the world,” Pawar has written. Referring to Modi’s gesture helping Pawar to his chair as well as pouring him a glass of water, Pawar thanked him for the “kind gesture exhibiting your special affection towards me during the inaugural ceremony.” Are these just formalities or the two leaders back to being friends leaving behind what happened between 2019 and 2024 in Maharashtra? As usual, the guessing game is on.

*Amit Deshmukh’s balance theory

Amid those whose names are being floated to jump ship and join the Mahayuti is Amit Deshmukh, former minister and Congress legislator from Latur. In a recent function in Latur, NCP legislator Vikram Kale invited him to join the Mahayuti government saying that he wishes to see the latter as a minister. Deshmukh thanked Kale saying the legislator is suggesting so out of love for him. “I am fine where I am because it is necessary to maintain balance in politics,” he said. He also did not forget to taunt those who have switched sides saying he did not want to betray the people who voted for him.

*Fadnavis keeps his word

Among the three partymen nominated by the BJP for seats in the legislative council vacated by the legislators who won the assembly election is Dadarao Keche, a former BJP MLA from Arvi constituency in Wardha district. Keche was the sitting MLA but Fadnavis wanted to field his former personal assistant Sumit Wankhede from the seat. This irked Keche, who planned to join Congress and contest against Wankhede. Fadnavis at the time pacified Keche and promised to rehabilitate him as member of the legislative council. Normally, such promises are often made to disgruntled partymen who are denied election tickets but they cannot always be fulfilled. In this case, the promise came true as Fadnavis kept his word.