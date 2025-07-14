All is not well among ruling allies?

Three instances in the past few days have fuelled speculations that things are not hunky-dory between the BJP and ally Shiv Sena. Mumbai, India - June 30, 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Ajit Pawar and other MLA's pay respect to Chhatrapati SHivaji Maharaj Statue,during the mosoon assembly session at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, June 30, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

First, a probe announced by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis into the allegations that the process to auction a hotel in Sambhajinagar was ‘managed’ for the benefit of Siddhant, one of the bidders and son of Eknath Shinde’s close aide, state social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat.

Shinde’s party colleagues claim that there was no vehement demand by the Opposition for Fadnavis to announce the probe which took even Shirsat, who was present in the council at the time, by surprise. Just before the issue was raised by Shiv Sena (UBT), two key members of the party in the council received a chit, they point out, wondering who was behind it.

In another case, decisions taken by another Sena minister Sanjay Rathod in connection with his water conservation department are being scrutinised. Earlier, Sandeep Joshi, a BJP MLC close to Fadnavis, had publicly alleged irregularities in transfers in the department. Third, a three-year extension given by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to a toll contractor for entry/exit points at Mumbai could become an issue. Ahead of the assembly elections, the Shinde-led state government decided to waive toll for cars and other small vehicles and compensate the contractor. The contract was initially to end in November 2026 but was extended till September 2029 on June 25. This means the government will continue to pay compensation to the contractor for three more years. Congress legislator Nana Patole has alleged massive corruption and moved a breach of privilege motion in the state assembly. The Shinde camp suspects that Patole is being supported by someone in the ruling alliance.

Instances like these are creating trouble within the Mahayuti. Shinde is understood to have told this to the BJP bosses in Delhi but his aides opine that it may not be of much use.

Ever since he pulled down the MVA government three years ago by splitting the Sena, Shinde was a favourite in the Mahayuti camp. Events in the past few weeks are indicating that perhaps trouble is brewing in paradise.

Where is Jayant Patil headed?

Will NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar finally relieve Jayant Patil from the responsibility of state president or ask the former to continue till the local body polls are over? This is likely to be clear on Tuesday when the top brass of the party meets in Mumbai.

The development has also exposed divisions within the party. Pawar’s grand-nephew and MLA Rohit Pawar and some others have been seeking a change in leadership. Besides Pawar and Supriya Sule, Patil is the only leader who is well-known across the state.

There have been speculations that Patil is unhappy and could cross over to the ruling Mahayuti. His aides say he doesn’t have too many options. He cannot go to NCP since he and Ajit never got along and BJP is already crowded so he may not get a prominent position in power. They say he is not going anywhere immediately even if he steps down. He has decided to set his house back in order in Sangli district ahead of the local polls and then decide what to do next.

Raj’s gag order

MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s gag order on his party colleagues, asking them not to speak to the media or post anything on social media, has taken his rank and file by surprise.

His party workers and leaders have been most vocal on the social media on the issue of ‘Hindi imposition’ on primary school students and insistence on speaking in Marathi. The gag order has now puzzled them.

Senior MNS leaders say Raj doesn’t want his partymen to air their opinions over the reunion of two Thackeray cousins. There is excitement among his cadre ever since the two brothers appeared together at a rally on July 5. At the local level, they are already hobnobbing with Shiv Sena (UBT) counterparts and voicing their support for the alliance of the two parties for municipal polls. Raj, however, wants to take his time before announcing his decision as he is weighing the pros and cons of an electoral alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) at a time when both Fadnavis and Shinde are keen to keep him on their side. Till he takes the final call, he doesn’t want his partymen to speak about the reunion, they say.

New Munde on the block

Yashashree Munde is the latest from the politically powerful Munde family to enter public life. Yashashree is the youngest daughter of late Gopinath Munde and younger sister of state environment minister Pankaja and former Beed MP Pritam Munde. She is contesting the election for the board of directors of Vaijanath Urban Coperative Bank in Beed alongwith her sister Pritam. Yashavee studied law in US before returning to India. So far, she has kept a distance from politics. However, her latest move is seen as an indication that she is likely to enter active politics soon.