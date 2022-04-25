All state university exams to be held offline, says minister
Mumbai Putting an end to confusion amongst universities, state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on Monday clarified that all state university summer 2022 exams will be held offline.
This decision was taken in a meeting held between Samant and vice chancellors of all state universities, where the officials unanimously agreed to go offline for all exams to be held between April and May 2022.
This move comes days after officials at the Nagpur University decided to postpone exams starting April 25 and conduct them online. The move invited flak from students of other state universities, all demanding a similar option.
However, officials at University of Mumbai felt that this move will not affect any exam schedule for affiliated colleges. “All our remaining exams are to be held offline as per the original schedule,” said an official from MU. He added that the ongoing final-year undergraduate exams, which are currently being held online, will continue in the same mode. “We can’t change the examination mode in the middle of the session. However, the rest of the exams will be offline,” he added.
While TYBCom exams started online on April 19, this was followed by TYBA and TYBSc exams that commenced from April 21.
After nearly two years of online exams, most state universities suggested bringing offline exams back for the summer 2022 session.
In February this year, MU released a circular stating that summer 2022 exams will be held online, as well as offline. All UG exams for commerce, arts and science session 2 (regular) and backlog exams for the same batches will be conducted offline. However, backlog exams (ATKT) for semesters 1, 3 and 5, as well as semester 4 exams for regular and backlog students have been conducted online this year.
In the first week of March, MU released another statement confirming that semester 6 exams for traditional (aided and unaided) courses will be conducted online this year, whereas all exams for professional courses, as well as postgraduate exams for all departments, will be held offline.
“This clarity from the government was much needed because too many student groups are using examples from other state universities as an arm twisting technique to move their own exams to online. With this diktat, all students will now have no choice but to appear for offline exams,” said the principal of a suburban college.
Minister Uday Samant was unavailable for comments despite repeated calls and messages.
HC directs PMC to ensure tanker water supply in 23 merged villages
The Bombay High Court has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation to supply water to 23 villages by tankers till further arrangements are in place. The order, issued by the court on April 20 and made available on Monday, directed that Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority be made party respondent in the case along with Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority and PMC. Former corporator Dilip Vede Patil was the public representative from Bavdhan constituency in PMC.
UP: Property worth lakhs gutted in car showroom fire at Lucknow’s Matiyari
Property worth several lakhs was gutted when a fire broke out at a car showroom and service centre near Matiyari crossing on Faizabad road under Chinhat police limits here on Monday morning, said senior police officials. Additional deputy commissioner of police, East, Qasim Abidi said the police and fire personnel were rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident at around 11am.
Pune’s first heart transplant of 2022 takes place at Sahyadri hospital
The same donor also donated liver and kidney. The liver was transported to Kolhapur hospital which was recorded as the first liver transplant in Kolhapur. A green corridor was created for the smooth and fast transport of the organs with the help of traffic police of Kolhapur, Karad, Satara, Pune rural and Pune city police. The transplant took place at the hospital's Deccan Gymkhana branch. While the heart was transplanted at Sahyadri hospital.
Chandrakant Patil instructs officials to solve traffic problem at Nal Stop chowk
PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president Chandrakant Patil on Monday visited the Nal Stop chowk and instructed the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and Pune Municipal Corporation officials to solve the traffic congestion in the area. Though PMC has erected the flyover at the chowk, it is not helping to solve the traffic problem and chaos is witnessed daily here. The flyover was inaugurated and made available for traffic on March 13.
Amnesty scheme on penalty against deficient portions of stamp duty introduced
The Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamp, Maharashtra State office has introduced an amnesty scheme on the penalty against deficient portions of stamp duty. For the first three months, ninety per cent waiver in penalty would be extended and for the next four months, the fifty per cent concession will be granted to the amnesty seekers. The scheme is operational from April 1 to November 30 this year.
