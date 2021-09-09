Allot vacant seats to students by September 15, Mumbai university tells colleges

Days after the third and final merit list for undergraduate degree courses was announced by the University of Mumbai (MU), all affiliated colleges have now been informed to complete admissions for vacant seats by September 15. In a circular released earlier this week, MU has asked colleges to announce one or merit lists at their respective institutes within the deadline to allot vacant seats to interested students.

“The university in its circular released on August 4 had announced the schedule for three rounds of the common admission process, which ended in the first week of September. Students are now approaching colleges directly and for these new applications, colleges can announce one or more merit lists to fill up vacant seats,” stated a circular released by MU this week.

Rising Covid-19 cases forced most school education boards to scrap Class 12 board exams this year and instead promote students based on their performance in Class 10, 11 and 12 following a 30:30:40 formula. This pushed the overall performance of students from all boards—while CBSE and ISC schools witnessed a hike in the number of students scoring 90% and 95% in their batches, the state board witnessed a 12-fold rise in the number of students scoring 90% and above this year, including 46 students who scored a perfect 100% in HSC this year.

“Looking at the high demand for self-financed courses including BMS and BAF, we had applied for extra divisions for both and at the same time also applied for 20% increase in intake capacity for rest of the courses. We have received hundreds of fresh applications and have already released two merit lists to accommodate as many as possible,” said Neha Jagtiani, principal in charge, RD National College, Bandra.

The first degree merit list announced earlier this month pushed cutoffs across popular colleges ended at 10-13% points higher compared to last year. The third and final merit list was announced on August 30 following which all vacant seats were handed over to respective colleges for them to individually fill up the remaining seats.