Ambernath traffic police constable suspended for accepting bribe
A traffic police constable of Ambernath region in Thane has been suspended and an inquiry initiated against him after he was caught on camera taking a bribe of ₹200 from a commuter who flouted traffic rules on Friday.
The constable, Pramod Jadhav, attached to Ambernath Police, was caught taking a bribe from a biker. A video was tweeted by the Ulhasnagar Citizen’s Forum (UCF) to the Thane Police Commissioner wherein Jadhav can be seen sitting in a chair negotiating with the biker. He handed over the bike keys to the biker after he paid the money.
The incident occurred at Matka Chowk on the road that connects Ambernath East to West.
Satyajit Burman, member of UCF, said, “I received the video from one of the residents who claimed that there were several complaints about Jadhav demanding bribes. The residents alleged that he removed the keys of the bikes or vehicles after stopping them and returned them only after negotiation. He also refused to give a receipt in return.”
DCP Datta Kamble said, “We have initiated inquiry after we received the video of him receiving money. Till then, he is suspended.”
-
Pro-Khalistan graffiti found near Bhagat Singh’s statue in Ferozepur village
Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found scrawled near Bhagat Singh's statue at Mudki village, 16 kilometres from the Ferozepur district headquarters, police said on Friday. Police are scanning the area's CCTV footage to identify the miscreants, said deputy superintendent of police Sandeep Singh. Earlier, on June 13, pro-Khalistan graffiti was found scrawled and posters pasted on the boundary wall of the office of the divisional railway manager, Ferozepur.
-
Rajbhar gets ‘Y’ category security amid growing proximity to BJP
VARANASI The Uttar Pradesh government accorded 'Y' category security to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, which is being seen in the context of the SP ally's growing proximity to the ruling party. The development comes days after Rajbhar's party, an estranged ally of the Samajwadi Party, voted for NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who defeated opposition pick Yashwant Sinha. Rajbhar is a second-time MLA from the Zahoorabad seat of Ghazipur.
-
Service charge debate: Eatery owners hail latest order
On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court put on hold the guidelines by Central Consumer Protection Authority that barred restaurants from adding a service charge to food bills. Justice Yashwant Varma observed, “If you don't want to pay, don't enter that restaurant. It is a question of choice.” The issue would need further consideration, the hearing concluded. In the meantime, all eateries have been asked to prominently display the levy of service charge.
-
Bengaluru, here are your details for Akasa Air flights set to take off in August
Akasa Air - is all set to begin their air services and start selling tickets online for the Bengaluru–Kochi flights. The airline has chosen Bengaluru as one of their initial arrival and destination points and the first flight from Bengaluru to Kochi will take off on August 12. According to the airlines, the flights to Kochi will departure from Bengaluru twice every day at 7.15 AM and 11AM.
-
Moose Wala murder: Gangster Manpreet cremated in Moga village amid tight security
Sharpshooter Manpreet Singh Mannu, who had killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala with AK-47 on May 29, was cremated at his native Kussa village in Moga district early on Friday. Also read: Car with bodies of four of family found in canal in Faridkot The body of the gangster was brought from Amritsar to Moga on Thursday night after the autopsy and cremated around 3am amid heavy police security.
