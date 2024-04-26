Ambujwadi deaths: Water tank turned to septic tank, says BMC

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed its investigation into the deaths of a family of three from asphyxiation after inhaling toxic fumes emanating from an underground tank of a public toilet in Ambujwadi, Malad, over a month ago. The civic body’s report puts to rest the debate on the nature of the tanks itself – some believed the three were cleaning a septic tank, others insisted it was a water tank, and that the fumes had spread from the septic tank close by. Mumbai, India - March 22, 2024: Kavat 3 male persons were fallen in the chember of the underground sewer drain about 15 feet deep of public toilet at Ambujwadi, malad west in Mumbai, India, on Friday, March 22, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

“The deaths occurred in a water tank, which had been converted into a septic tank,” said assistant commissioner of the P North ward, Kiran Dighavkar.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“The two next to each other under the toilet. However, as the water tank was not being used, a part of the wall between the two was broken to increase the septic tank’s capacity. The sludge outlet from the disabled toilet above the water tank was also connected directly to the unused water tank below. This was done to avoid frequent cleaning of the septic tank.”

Now, the civic body has to work out who to hold responsible for the deaths – especially as the family of the deceased was a part of the community-based organisation (CBO) appointed from slum beneficiaries for the upkeep of the toilet. Dighavkar added BMC will now look into the possible culpability of other members of the CBO, Om Jai Durga Seva Society.

Suraj, 18, and Vikas, 20, died on March 21, the day of the incident, while their father Ramlagan Chotelal Kewat, 45, died in the ICU of Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali, two days later. Soon, a clash of opinions ensued between the locals and police on one side and BMC on the other – the former went by the water tank theory while the latter claimed it was a septic tank, which would make this a case of manual scavenging.

The ward’s executive engineer was appointed to conduct a technical inquiry on March 26, with a 15-day deadline. After delays due to election work, Dighavkar sent the report to the deputy municipal commissioner of Zone 4, Vishwas Shankarwar, on Wednesday. It will be submitted to the municipal commissioner, police commissioner, collector, National Commission of Scheduled Castes, Safai Karamchari Andolan, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), and other organizations soon.

When asked why frequent cleaning of the septic tanks were avoided, Dighavkar said it was a “hassle” for CBO to follow the procedure of calling BMC for personnel and asking for suction machinery for the job.

Case of two tanks

Incidentally, Ramlagan was the secretary of the CBO. He and his family would collect a monthly fee from users to clean the toilet’s premises. Dighavkar added, structural changes to the water tank was unauthorised as the CBO is not allowed to do so or carry out repairs.

Apart from this, the it had also flouted rules by setting up a water tank on top of the toilet. A new water connection was given to the area a few days before, which the CBO planned to connect to the old underground tank. “That’s when the family planned to clean the converted water tank, build up the wall again and use it with the new connection,” he said. “However, they did not anticipate the dangers of cleaning a tank with human waste lying at the bottom.” Other members of the CBO however contested BMC’s claim. Shivsahay Prajapati, president of the CBO, said, “The wall between the septic and water tanks was weak when it was constructed and had a leak, which led to the flow of sludge and toxic gas in the water tank.”

Tushar Ahire, Maharashtra state coordinator of the Safar Karmachari Andolar, also concurred with the theory of the leak. “If Ramlagan knew the water tank was being used as a septic tank, why would he risk going in it himself along with his sons,” he said.

Chimaji Adhav, senior police inspector of Malwani police station, said the investigation into the case was still ongoing, hence no information could be disclosed.