Amendment clauses of Unified DCPR to allow for high-rises, redevelopment of buildings in old Thane

The amendment in some of the clauses of the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) will now pave the way for high-rises and redevelopment of buildings in congested areas of Naupada and Uthalsar in old Thane.

The state had approved the Unified DCPR for the entire State excluding Mumbai last December. On Friday, Urban Development Minister, Eknath Shinde, released the amendments to this Unified DCPR in Thane.

The permissible Floor Space Index (FSI) for old buildings, which was 50% earlier, was reduced to 10 % last year. The amendment has now restored the original 50% FSI. The restriction of 24m height is also now increased to 70m, thus paving the way for high-rises in old Thane.

Most redevelopment projects are stalled in this part of the city owing to the demand for extra FSI or TDR for congested areas. With the narrow roads that are merely 6m to 8m, this FSI was not permissible. The cap on 2 FSI is removed as per the new amendment and FSI as high as 4.16 can be permitted.

Shinde said, “The Unified DCPR approved last year did not resolve the issue of Thane residents. As per the revised rules, for general redevelopment, approved FSI (1.1) + 0.5 Premium FSI + Permissible TDR + 60% ancillary FSI will be given, while for redevelopment of dangerous building, approved FSI (1.1) + 0.5 Premium FSI + 50% Incentive FSI + Permissible TDR + 60% ancillary FSI will be given. Also the narrow 9m roads will be considered as 12m and the building height will be approved up to 70m.”

This means that buildings can be as high as 22m to 23m in the old part of the city. Moreover, if the road is narrower than 9m, the corporation can widen it to 9m and the constructions along it can get the benefits of 9m road.

Shinde has also appealed to the developers in the city to participate in the cluster development scheme as it is aimed to resolve the issue of old and dilapidated buildings in the city.

As per the existing clauses of Unified DCPR, parking space was not adequately available. Therefore, the existing provision of parking space in UDCPR is further relaxed by 20%. The provision of having more space for two-wheeler parking is revised. Also, earlier a ramp and lift was compulsory for the basement. With the amendment, car lift is now permitted. The parking tower can also be around 1.5m from the redeveloped plot.