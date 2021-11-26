Amid buzz over reshuffle in state BJP, Fadnavis, Patil meet Amit Shah

Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party‘s (BJP) key leaders from Maharashtra held organisational meetings with the central leadership over the last two days, creating a buzz in the political circles about potential changes in the state unit leadership ahead of the local body elections to be held early next year.

However, the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that changes are not on the cards. “We had a long meeting of more than five hours in Delhi in the presence of our national leaders. We deliberated upon the organisational course of action and also reviewed programmes being implemented. Whenever in Delhi, we meet Amit Shah. Our meeting with him was a casual one and there is nothing more to read into it. No organisational changes are on the cards,” he said.

Maharashtra, BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and Fadnavis held a marathon meeting with the party’s organisation secretary CT Ravi, Maharashtra in charge BL Santosh in Delhi on Friday. The leaders reportedly discussed the organisational issues and reviewed the outreach programmes ahead of the forthcoming local body elections. Fadnavis and Patil met Union home minister Amit Shah separately over the last two days.

Though a section of the party leaders in the state say that there could be organisational changes in the state BJP soon, Fadnavis ruled out such a possibility. The party is expected to make changes in key positions, including the state unit chief, though there is no clarity if they will be done before or after the polls.

More than 75% of the local bodies, including municipal corporations and district councils, will face elections in the next six months. BJP rules more than 40% of the local bodies in rural and urban parts of the state. Politically, it is important for the party to do well in these elections.