MUMBAI: A day after five of nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs skipped a meeting called by party chief Uddhav Thackeray, the Yavatmal-Washim MP Sanjay Deshmukh met union minister and Shiv Sena leader Prataprao Jadhav at the latter’s New Delhi residence, intensifying rumours of a possible defection, notwithstanding Deshmukh’s subsequent remarks that the meeting was in connection with a college run by him. Also, dismissing rumours of a section of MPs forming a breakaway group, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray expressed confidence in them, noting that they were elected by the people who showed faith in the party’s symbol. Amid defection buzz, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Deshmukh meets Sena minister Prataprao Jadhav in Delhi

Following the split in the All India Trinamool Congress’s parliamentary wing, speculations are rife about an incipient divide in Shiv Sena (UBT), fuelled by Jadhav’s statements on Saturday that Operation Tiger – a term coined by Sena leaders about their intent to poach from the Thackeray faction -- was in progress and would be completed soon. His remarks came at a time when Thackeray had called a meeting of all nine Lok Sabha MPs in Mumbai, which four attended in-person, with four others, including Deshmukh, joining through video conferencing. Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav remained absent.

Brushing aside speculation, Deshmukh told HT on Monday: “The media was present during my meeting with Jadhav. If I had to do something, I would have met him secretly.” He added that he did not attend Thackeray’s Sunday meeting in-person as he was held up in a family engagement connected to his daughter’s wedding.

“I asked Uddhav-ji if I should postpone the family engagement and come to Mumbai. But he told me not to come. In any case, if anyone is going (from the party), it would be known today or tomorrow. What is the point in hiding,” Deshmukh added.

Senior party leader Sanjay Raut remarked: “It seems he (Deshmukh) had an urgent work related to his constituency. He spoke with Uddhav Thackeray on phone.”

Others, apart from Deshmukh, who attended the meeting online are Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi), Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv) and Nagesh Ashtikar (Hingoli). Party MPs Arvind Sawant (south Mumbai), Anil Desai (south central Mumbai), Sanjay Patil (north east Mumbai) and Rajabhau Waze (Nashik) attended the meeting in-person.

Wakchaure clarified to the media in his constituency on Monday that he attended the meeting online “due to personal reasons,” insisting that he was with the party, while Nimbalkar’s personal assistant said the MP was tending to his son who was being treated at a Pune hospital.

Three other Sena (UBT) MPs were unavailable to offer their reactions to the ongoing buzz.

On speculations of a split in the party, Aaditya Thackeray said: “In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, people elected our MPs by putting faith in our party. Uddhavji, (Sharad) Pawarsaheb and other MVA leaders campaigned for them. Our MPs are well aware of this.” He added that the BJP was “desperately trying to get a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha”.

Sena MP and party spokesperson Naresh Mhaske said, “Wait a few days. Whatever happens will be out for everyone to see.”

Shinde consults on anti-defection law

Meanwhile, people aware of the matter said late on Monday evening that Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Anant Kalse, former principal secretary of the Maharashtra Legislature in connection with provisions of the anti-defection law for a split in both parliamentary and legislative wings of a party.

Go if you want to: Thackeray to MPs

Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has reportedly told party MPs that those who wanted to leave were free to do so. People aware of the matter said that in Sunday’s meeting Thackeray reportedly said: “What is the point in stopping those who want to go? Today is not my day but tomorrow things could change. Those who leave now will surely regret later.” Thackeray added that he had an inkling about an impending split in the party when he was chief minister in 2022. “I did not pressurise anyone. I did not threaten to open their files,” he reportedly said. Thackeray has called a meeting of party MLAs on June 22 in connection with the monsoon session of the state legislature which begins on the same day.