Amid second wave, DGCA mandates breath analyser test for crew, ATCO

Taking into account the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country in the ongoing second wave, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday issued guidelines on breath analyser (BA) tests for airlines and airports across the country. This comes after the Delhi high court (HC) ordered DGCA to issue guidelines stating all requirements and protocols to be followed for administration of BA test.

DGCA said a maximum of 5% pilots and cabin crew members will be subjected to random pre-flight BA test on a daily basis, subject to the limit that not more than six people shall be tested in any hour of the day. The aviation regulator also made Air Traffic Controllers (ATCO) subject to random BA test before their daily duty.

Pilots from Air India and other airlines had earlier written to DGCA to stop BA tests since they aggravate the risk of getting infected. A senior Air India pilot said, “We wanted the government to stop BA tests completely for air crew, as it was done last year. The effect of the second wave in the country is huge and we are only risking our lives by conducting BA test even on a random basis.”

DGCA, however, clarified that the new guidelines are temporary in view of Covid-19 and will remain in effect till three months. The restoration of provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements on this will be reviewed after three months.

The regulator clarified that to ensure safety, every aviation personnel reporting for duty is required to submit an undertaking stating that he/she is not under the influence of alcohol and that he/she has not consumed alcohol in the last 12 hours from the time of reporting for duty. DGCA also mentioned that the undertaking must contain a warning that in case of violation of the undertaking, strict action, including off rostering and even suspension, will be taken by DGCA against such an individual.

“Cockpit crew, cabin crew and ATCO shall submit the undertaking in the presence of medical staff, and the same shall be captured on camera,” stated the order.

Mentioning the measures to be taken while conducting the test, DGCA said the test will be carried out in a bigger and an open area which has CCTV coverage.

DGCA asked the doctor/paramedic/EMT/nurse to scan a person for symptoms of Covid-19 before carrying out BA test, and exempt him/her from the test if he is detected with any Covid-19 symptoms. “Such a person will undergo the required examination and will return to duty only after having been declared fit, records of which will be maintained,” the order stated. DGCA further clarified that such cases shall not be treated as missed BA cases.

Asking the doctor/paramedic/EMT/nurse to take all precautions, DGCA stated they will have to take a rapid antigen test or any other test for Covid-19 as approved by the respective state government prior to joining the duty for BA testing. “The person doing the BA test should use a personal protective equipment (PPE) kit. The person undergoing the test should wash their hands before and after the BA test or use disposable gloves for handling the BA machine. Before every use, BA equipment should be sanitised using UV sterilisers. Integrity and sanitary condition of BA tubes/ mouthpiece should be maintained,” the order concluded.