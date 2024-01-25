Amit dua appointed as new additional director of ED Mumbai

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday appointed Amit dua as the new additional director of the Mumbai Zonal office 1, which conducts probes within the city ‘s jurisdiction. Dua will also look after the ED’s Mumbai Zonal Office 2, which looks after the statewide investigations, as an additional charge. HT Image

Previously, the post was held by Indian Revenue Service officer, Nikhil Kumar Govila, who has now been transferred to Delhi, where he will take charge of the Administration and Accounts department at the agency headquarter.

Dua’s last stint was at the agency’s Delhi headquarters, where he handled the Establishment and Vigilance Wing. The order for the new postings, among a few others, was issued by ED’s headquarters on Tuesday.