Amit Shah steps in to solve Maha CM deadlock

MUMBAI: Two days after it got a thumping majority in Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti alliance has still not decided who will be the new chief minister of the state. In a significant development, union minister Amit Shah is said to have stepped in to resolve the issue and is expected to hold a meeting with Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Tuesday in Delhi to take forward the process of forming the government in the state. Amit Shah (File Photo/PTI)

The BJP has not been able to decide on the chief ministership although the party top brass is keen to have a BJP CM in Maharashtra now. The party leadership is expected to appoint senior party leaders or union ministers as observers by Tuesday. Shinde, meanwhile, has thrown his hat in the ring and conveyed to the BJP that he is keen to continue in the CM’s post.

Amid the lobbying by the Shiv Sena for the top post, the RSS and most BJP leaders from its state units have backed Fadnavis as their choice for the CM’s post. The RSS is believed to be against conceding a second term to Shinde, as it thinks it would be against the public mandate. The BJP won 132 seats, its highest ever tally in Maharashtra.

The central leadership of the BJP is also not believed to be in favour of a second term for Shinde. “But it could think of another face rather than Fadnavis for the post,” said another leader. “In that case, the Shiv Sena will bargain for more and key berths. Amit Shah is expected to discuss these factors in the meeting in Delhi.” Fadnavis, who attended the wedding reception of a BJP leader’s daughter in Delhi, will reportedly meet Shah ahead of the three-party meeting.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena sources said that the party’s functionaries had been called to Eknath Shinde’s official residence, Varsha, on Tuesday morning to stage a show of strength before he heads to Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation to Governor C P Radhakrishnan. The term of the assembly ends on November 26, and as such the incumbent government’s tenure will also end. Shinde seems to be using this occasion to put more pressure on ally BJP with his show of strength.

According to party insiders, Shiv Sena workers coming to Varsha on Tuesday have been asked to raise slogans that Shinde must not resign and must stay back and continue to head the state. Banners and posters have been prepared. The Shiv Sena central office has reportedly called Shiv Sena vibhag pramukhs and shakha pramukhs and told them to be present at Varsha before Shinde heads to Raj Bhavan to resign.

BJP insiders said that the swearing-in of the new chief minister and his select ministers is expected to be held on November 28 or 29 at a Mumbai stadium.