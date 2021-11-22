Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Amravati violence probe one-sided, Hindu protesters being targeted: Devendra Fadnavis
mumbai news

Amravati violence probe one-sided, Hindu protesters being targeted: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai Leader of opposition in state Assembly and former Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis has alleged that investigations into the recent Amravati violence were ‘one-sided’ and that Hindu protesters were being targeted by the police for the violence
Devendra Fadnavis said while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were being targeted for Amravati violence, minority leaders and protesters were being “shielded” (ANI)
Devendra Fadnavis said while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were being targeted for Amravati violence, minority leaders and protesters were being “shielded” (ANI)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNaresh Kamath, Mumbai

Leader of opposition in state Assembly and former Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis has alleged that investigations into the recent Amravati riots were ‘one-sided’ and that Hindu protesters were being targeted by the police for the violence.

He said while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were being targeted, minority leaders and protesters were being “shielded”. Fadnavis warned that BJP will undertake ‘jail bharo andolan’ if the “unjust action” is not stopped.

The former CM, who visited Amravati on Sunday, claimed that the police department was under pressure from the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA). He further said that the November 12 protest by certain groups was organised on the basis of a “fake narrative” of violence in Tripura and it aimed to create unrest in the state. The protestors targeted people and ransacked shops, said Fadnavis. The November 13 protest, in which local BJP members participated, was a counter reaction to the previous day’s incidents, said Fadnavis. He added that the police are trying to ignore the violence that occurred on November 12 and are instead taking action on those who participated in the protest the next day.

“The workers of BJP and Hindutva outfits are being targeted and even physically assaulted,” alleged Fadnavis.

On November 12, Raza Academy and several Muslim organisations called for a bandh in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded to protest against the purported violence and vandalism in Tripura, where a mosque and the Muslim community were allegedly targeted. The bandh turned violent in many places. The very next day, BJP called for a counter protest against the November 12 rioting, which resulted in large-scale violence.

State minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur, who is the guardian minister of Amravati district, refuted Fadnavis’ allegations and said that the government is taking action against troublemakers from both the sides.

She appealed to Fadnavis to not spoil the atmosphere in Amravati. “It is sad that Fadnavis is not acting responsibly in this matter. Now there is peace in Amravati and outsiders should not come and instigate violence. We have taken action against all the people who resorted to violence. MVA is taking a neutral view in this matter. I had visited both Hindu and Muslim localities and there was an atmosphere of fear. Fundamentalist forces from both the sides are hand-in-glove for inciting violence and we have filed cases against them,” said Thakur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out