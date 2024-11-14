Maharashtra election is a battle of gaddars vs honest people: Telangana CM Reddy

MUMBAI: The upcoming assembly elections are a battle between “gaddars” (traitors) and “honest people” for a better future, said Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, addressing a public rally in Mumbai on Wednesday. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed a public meeting in Antop Hill on Wednesday. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo/ Hindustan Times)

Reddy, who was campaigning for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), was in the Sion-Koliwada constituency, where Ganesh Yadav of the Congress is up against two-time BJP MLA Tamil Selvam. Reddy criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of failing to deliver on his 2014 election promise to provide employment to 2 crore youth annually.

“Instead of jobs for youth, Modi has given employment to people like Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar,” Reddy said, referring to the Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively. “In Telangana, the Congress government has provided jobs to 50,000 youth in just 10 months,” he added, challenging the opposition to match his record in governance.

Reddy also took aim at chief minister Eknath Shinde for the series of welfare schemes he had announced before the elections, amid questions about where the funds would come from. “In just nine months, we waived farm loans worth ₹17,869 crore, benefiting 2.23 million farmers. I will show the record of every rupee spent on public welfare schemes in Telangana,” Reddy stated, positioning his government as a model of transparency and accountability.

He also told the crowd in Sion-Koliwada, “If you vote for Ganesh Yadav, you will get two leaders – Yadav and me. I will make sure that all the promises made by the MVA will be implemented once we are in power.”

Reddy’s visit to Mumbai began with a visit to the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Worli, where he sought the blessings of the local Telugu-speaking community, which comprises around 15% of the electorate in the area. Reddy was warmly received, with locals even playing a popular song in his praise. Reddy then participated in a roadshow in support of Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Aaditya Thackeray, further strengthening the MVA’s ties in the region.

Later, he visited Dharavi, where Congress candidate Jyoti Gaikwad is contesting. Gaikwad, who aims to continue the winning legacy of the Gaikwad family in this constituency, faces a tough challenge in a seat that has been dominated by her family for over three decades. Reddy’s roadshow in Dharavi attracted significant support from both the local community and Telugu-speaking voters, reinforcing his message of unity and progress.