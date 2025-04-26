Andheri resident kills sister over property dispute

MUMBAI: A 48-year-old man in Andheri allegedly stabbed his sister, 45, to death over a property dispute on Friday morning. The police said he was frustrated as his mother gave the property rights to his sister and not him. (Shutterstock)

The accused, Ashish Karandikar, lived in Lallubhai Park area in Andheri (West) with his children, 80-year-old mother, and sister, Anvaya Kiran Paingankar. Police said the accused left his home 15 years ago to live in Meghalaya. Paingankar, who lived in Goregaon with her husband, came to her mother’s place a few years ago to look after her mother and Karandikar’s children. During this time, their mother handed over her property rights to Paingankar.

When Karandikar returned home two years ago and learnt about this, the fights began, said a police officer. The officer added that the building in dispute is undergoing redevelopment.

On Friday morning, the siblings were arguing over the property rights. In a fit of rage, Karandikar used a kitchen knife to stab his sister in the abdomen four times, said senior inspector Sunil Jadhav of the Juhu police station.

Karandikar’s two children and his mother were at home at the time of the incident. They alerted the police, who reached the spot and arrested Karandikar, added Jadhav.

Paingankar’s body was sent to the Cooper hospital for postmortem and the accused was arrested for murder.