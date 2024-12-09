Mumbai: The Andheri regional transport office (RTO) has registered over 200 offences against auto rickshaws for flouting rules – such as plying without permits, licenses, certificates and uniform – during the first five days of a fortnight-long special drive. Around 44% of the offences were registered outside Bandra railway station, one of the busiest transit points in the city, and e-challans were issued to 113 auto rickshaw owners, said RTO officials. Andheri RTO issues 113 e-challans to errant auto drivers

The special drive was initiated on the eastern side of Bandra railway station on December 3, with a follow-up undertaken on December 6, as the RTO receives regular complaints about auto drivers outside the station harassing customers by overcharging, refusing to ply, behaving rudely and using unfit vehicles, said officials.

“Over the two days, we found 28 auto drivers without their mandatory badges and eight auto rickshaws with expired fitness certificates. Several others had expired permits, driving licenses and pollution under control (PUC) certificates,” said an officer from Andheri RTO. 209 autos were checked over the two days, leading to the registration of 83 offences and the issuance of 41 e-challans, he added.

Another 265 autos were inspected in other busy areas such as the domestic airport, railway stations at Jogeshwari, Santacruz, and Vile Parle, and metro stations at DN Nagar and Versova. Among these, e-challans were issued to 72 vehicles while 39 drivers were found plying their vehicles without badges.

“We also found many autos with broken windscreens, non-functional headlights and tail lights, dysfunctional indicators and invisible registration numbers,” said Anil Patil, who heads the Andheri RTO. The drive will be continued between Bandra and Goregaon for the next few days, he added.

“The RTO must conduct the drive during morning and evening peak hours, when auto drivers dangerously ferry more than three passengers,” said an unto rickshaw union leader. Vehicles found plying without proper fitness certificates should be impounded as they pose high risk of accidents, said other union leaders.