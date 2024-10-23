Mumbai: The city is set to get a first-of-its-kind edutainment park on a four-acre plot in DN Nagar, Andheri (West). Andheri West to get new edutainment park

The construction of the park, a brainchild of BJP MLA Ameet Satam, has already commenced. The first phase is scheduled to be completed by October 2025. The work order for the project, which is coming up on a plot owned by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada), was issued on October 9.

According to Satam, the park will have three themed pavilions focused on space, the ocean, and the environment. It will also feature a children’s play and entertainment area and a semi-covered amphitheatre, among other things, he added.

“I’m thrilled that this four-acre open space is being transformed into an edutainment park for the public,” said Satam. Currently, there are four structures on the site that will be repurposed into a virtual reality 3D show focused on space, the ocean, and the environment.”

With a track record of developing 58 gardens and spearheading initiatives like the Juhu beach beautification and Gilbert Hill conservation projects, Satam highlighted the significance of enhancing open spaces in the city. “This park will offer a unique experience, making open spaces not just accessible but enriching for the community,” he said.