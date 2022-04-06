Angadia extortion case: Suspended DCP’s relative arrested in Lucknow
The Mumbai crime branch, as part of its probe into the Angadia extortion case, arrested the brother-in-law of suspended deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Saurabh Tripathi in Lucknow on Tuesday.
Ashutosh Mishra, an assistant commissioner with Uttar Pradesh State Goods and Services Tax, is the fifth arrest in the case and was allegedly the ultimate recipient of the money sent from Mumbai on Tripathi’s instructions. A police team is bringing the accused to the city on transit remand after producing him before a local court.
Last week, the sessions court had rejected Tripathi’s anticipatory bail plea following which the crime branch sent teams in search of him as he has been wanted in the case for more than a month.
The Maharashtra home department had on March 22 suspended Indian Police Service officer Tripathi after he was named an accused in the extortion case.
The case is being investigated by the crime intelligence unit of Mumbai crime branch. It has arrested three officers – police inspector Om Wangate, assistant police inspector Nitin Kadam, and sub-inspector Samadhan Jamdade – who allegedly extorted ₹19 lakh from Angadias in south Mumbai last December on Tripathi’s instructions.
All three officers are in judicial custody. The trio were attached to LT Marg police station. The crime branch had on March 17 also arrested a 27-year-old domestic help, who was working for Tripathi’s parents in Lucknow, for allegedly receiving money which was sent from Mumbai through hawala on Tripathi’s directions.
According to a senior officer, a police team had visited Tripathi’s hometown in Gomti Nagar and questioned his parents and domestic help Pappu Gaud, and a few close relatives on March 17. Gaud confessed that he had collected ₹19 lakh on the directions of Tripathi, the officer added.
DCP Tripathi was named an accused after the key accused, Wangate, allegedly revealed his name in the interrogation saying that he was acting on Tripathi’s verbal directions. Tripathi reported sick a day after an FIR was registered at LT Marg police station and has gone incommunicado since then. Wangate, along with Kadam and Jamdade, were booked on February 18 following a complaint lodged by the additional commissioner of police, south region, Dilip Sawant.
-
SPPU announces Blended Academy for teaching and learning with University of Melbourne
PUNE The University of Melbourne on Wednesday, announced the launch of the UoM Blended Academy for Teaching and Learning in collaboration with the Savitribai Phule Pune University. The Academy caters to the increased demand for blended learning in India and provides graduating students with opportunities for further enrolment in postgraduate courses offered by the University of Melbourne, as well as a pathway for Indian students for an easy transition into leading universities across the globe.
-
Anil Deshmukh remanded to CBI custody till April 11
Mumbai A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Wednesday remanded former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to CBI custody till April 11 in connection with the corruption case registered against the 73-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader. The central investigating agency had registered the corruption case against Deshmukh on April 21, 2021, based on allegations levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
-
Mumbai police recover lost bag with gold jewellery worth ₹8 lakh from auto-rickshaw
Mumbai: Cops traced an auto-rickshaw in Kandivali on Tuesday and recovered a bag containing gold jewellery worth ₹8 lakh, within six hours after a couple forgot the bag in the three-wheeler. The Jogeshwari residents were carrying their gold jewellery to drop it off at the residence of Thapa's sister, who stays at Kandivali west. When the rickshaw left, they realised that they left the bag with gold jewellery in the three-wheeler.
-
Charni Road railway station to get ₹2.53 crore makeover
To upgrade passenger amenities and revamp the Charni Road railway station, the Western Railway will begin its redevelopment work from May. “The designs are final and we will soon begin the redevelopment of the Charni Road railway station,” said Western Railway, chief public relations officer, Sumit Thakur. Apart from the Charni Road railway station, the Western Railway will also redevelop its Dadar and Grant Road railway stations.
-
75-year-old fisherman feared drowned in Thane, search operations on
A 75-year-old fisherman who went fishing on April 3 at the Naglabunder creek has gone missing and Balram Ramdas Bhoir's' family has now alerted the authorities. Fearing him drowned, a search operation is being carried out by the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) along with Kasarvadavali police, Thane Disaster Response Force personnel and local fishermen of Naglabunder. The family claimed that Balram Ramdas Bhoir's boat must have overturned while fishing.
