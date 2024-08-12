Anil Deshmukh questions Fadnavis over conspiracy allegations

Mumbai: Deshmukh, former home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, has challenged Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis over accusations that Deshmukh conspired to imprison Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Fadnavis himself. Former home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh. (HT PHOTO) (Hindustan Times)

Deshmukh also alleged that Sachin Waze and former police commissioner Param Bir Singh made false accusations against Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders under Fadnavis's direction.

In a social media post, Deshmukh addressed Fadnavis directly: "Fifteen days ago, I disclosed to the people of Maharashtra how you hatched a conspiracy to put Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray in jail three years ago. Now you have used Sachin Waze and Param Bir Singh to make allegations against me. Devendra Fadnavis, why were you silent for 15 days, and now accusing me?"

Waze and Singh recently told media that MVA leaders had conspired against Fadnavis, Girish Mahajan, and others.

Deshmukh pointed out that Waze has been in jail for three years on charges of sedition and two murders. He also noted that Singh allegedly planted a bomb in a Scorpio car outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house three years ago and subsequently killed the car's owner.

"Both Waze and Param Bir were talking like parrots at the behest of Devendra Fadnavis," Deshmukh claimed. "Param Bir was about to go to jail for criminal conspiracies, but he surrendered to the BJP and is now making allegations as told by Fadnavis."

These allegations add another layer to the complex political narrative in Maharashtra, highlighting the ongoing tensions between the current government and the former MVA coalition.