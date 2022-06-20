Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ED summons Sena's Anil Parab days after he fails to appear before agency officials
mumbai news

ED summons Sena's Anil Parab days after he fails to appear before agency officials

  • This is the second summon served to the minister in connection with alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of his resort in Dapoli, Ratnagiri.
Maharahtra transport minister Anil Parab.
Maharahtra transport minister Anil Parab.
Updated on Jun 20, 2022 08:25 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Anil Parab for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case on Tuesday. The case is linked to alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of his resort in Dapoli, Ratnagiri. 

This is the second summon served to the minister. He had skipped the last summons that was served to him on June 14.

The central agency has summoned Parab for questioning at its zonal office in Mumbai.

Also read | Why Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab, raided by ED, is important for Uddhav Thackeray

An aide of Parab had said last time that the minister had submitted a reply to the ED summons on Tuesday itself, and therefore he did not appear before it. 

In May, the ED had raided premises of the 57-year-old Sena leader and some persons allegedly linked to him. Parab is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and is also the state parliamentary affairs minister. 

After the raids on May 26, the ED had questioned Parab and recorded his preliminary statement as part of the case filed after taking cognisance of a recent Union Environment Ministry show-cause notice that termed the Dapoli resort "illegal".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
enforcement directorate
enforcement directorate
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

    Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail

    Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

  • The four women who assaulted the Domino's Pizza employee are reportedly part of a local gang, and had themselves made the video viral on the internet. (Screengrab/Live Hindustan)

    Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video

    The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.

  • Ranchi Police have so far arrested five persons, and served notices to 107 people in connection with recent violence over Prophet remarks controversy. (Twitter/ANI)

    Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error

    Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out