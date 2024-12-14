Mumbai: Four days after a speeding BEST bus ploughed through vehicles in a crowded Kurla market on Monday night, leaving seven dead and over 40 injured, the Anjuman-e-Islam School in Kurla West has ramped up safety measures to protect its students. The school has formally appealed to the Mumbai police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to remove illegal parking and encroachments around its premises. Anjuman-e-Islam school steps up safety measures after Kurla BEST bus crash

The tragic incident, which occurred near the school, has heightened concerns among parents and staff about student safety. Anjuman-e-Islam School, one of the largest educational institutions in the area, has been particularly vigilant in the aftermath of the crash.

“We usually manage crowds effectively during school hours, but after the December 9 bus incident, we are exercising greater caution and seeking help from the authorities,” said a school official. The school has urged parents to personally drop off and pick up their children and has implemented stricter security protocols.

Appeals for action against encroachments

According to school authorities, the long-standing issues of illegal parking and encroachments outside the school gate have compounded safety risks. “With the support of BMC officials, we recently cleared some encroachments,” the official noted. “We have also written to the Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phalsankar, requesting immediate action to remove vehicles illegally parked on the footpath near the school.”

Parents have echoed these concerns, pointing out the dangers posed by congested conditions during drop-off and pick-up times. “We have approached the BMC and local transport authorities to address these issues,” said a parent. “After the incident, parents who previously allowed their children to commute alone are now personally escorting them to and from school.”

Enhanced security measures

To ensure the safety of its students, the school has introduced stricter protocols. Security guards now monitor student departures, ensuring they leave the campus only when their designated transport or parents arrive. “Student safety is our top priority,” the official emphasised. “With the cooperation of parents and authorities, we aim to create a safer environment for our students.”