Another setback to Uddhav Thackeray as 12 Shiv Sena MPs support CM Eknath Shinde
In yet another setback to Uddhav Thackeray, there appears to be a split even within parliamentarians within Shiv Sena after 12 of the 19 party MPs on Monday pledged support to the camp led by chief minister Eknath Shinde, which brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra last month.
On Monday, the MPs, who were in New Delhi, virtually attended the national executive meeting of Shiv Sena organised by the Shinde camp in South Mumbai. A former MP, who shifted loyalties to Shinde, confirmed that 12 of these MPs were present at the meeting.
The Shinde camp is expected to write to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Tuesday, appointing Rahul Shewale as the group leader of the party, replacing Thackeray loyalist Vinayak Raut; Bhavana Gawali will be retained as the chief whip.
Earlier, the party wrote to Birla requesting Thane MP Rajan Vichare to replace Gawali, who along with Shinde’s son and Kalyan MP Shrikant, was among the first to announce allegiance to Shinde.
Also Read:Shinde forms new Sena national executive, retains Uddhav as party president
The Shiv Sena MPs are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Shinde during his visit to New Delhi on Tuesday and stress their allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Shinde has already walked away with 40 of the 55 Sena MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly and the dissension in the Parliament leaves party president Uddhav Thackeray with just around seven Lok Sabha MPs.
“It is our firm opinion that we must go with our natural allies (the BJP) and abide by the credo of late party supremo (Bal Thackeray),” said Hemant Godse, Sena MP from Nashik.
Thackeray was reportedly under pressure to support NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the presidential polls on Monday, instead of opposition candidate and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha, due to pressure from his MPs to prevent more setback through cross-voting.
The Sena has 19 MPs in the Lok Sabha, including 18 from Maharashtra and one from the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and three in the Rajya Sabha.
The split in the parliamentary unit has left Thackeray with just six Lok Sabha MPs – Arvind Sawant (South Mumbai), Gajanan Kirtikar (North West Mumbai), Vinayak Raut (Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg), Hemant Patil (Hingoli), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani) and Omraje Nimbalkar (Osmanabad).
Kalaben Delkar from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, who is the first Sena MP to be elected from outside Maharashtra, is yet to clarify her allegiance. All three Rajya Sabha MPs (Sanjay Raut, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai) are with Uddhav Thackeray.
-
Govt putting more tax burden instead of helping people: Siddaramaiah on GST hike
Taking a dig at the Central government for the latest round of Goods and Services Tax hikes on various essential food items, former Karnataka Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said the government instead of helping people is trying to burden them with more taxes. Hotel accommodation priced up to Rs 1,000 per day shall now be taxed at 12 per cent.
-
Himachal: Rain triggers flashfloods in Kinnaur villages near China border
Unexpected rains triggered flashfloods, causing heavy damage to houses and farm land at Shalkar, a village in the cold desert near China-occupied Tibet in Kinnaur district on Monday evening. “Flashfloods in cold desert areas are rare. Fortunately, the flooding did not cause any damage to life,” said Kinnaur additional district magistrate SS Rathore said on Tuesday. Rain triggered floods in Kinnaur's Malling Nullah, damaging the strategic road connecting Reckong Peo to Kaza in Spiti valley.
-
Man dies in Delhi over honking & parking argument; one arrested: Police
In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old man died after Rohit was attacked with bricks and stones by a group of six men following an altercation over honking and parking of a car near Saket Metro station in the early hours of Saturday, police said. Benita Mary Jaiker said on July 16 at 2:53am, the Saket police station received a call saying a person was lying near gate number 2 of Saket metro station.
-
‘He doesn’t feel like…': Tejashwi claims BJP leader wanted to join RJD
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nityanand Rai expressed bJP leader & MoS Nityanand Rai's desire to join his party, triggering counter from the saffron party. “BJP leader & MoS Nityanand Rai met me & expressed his desire to join RJD as he asked us to take him into the party before he became a minister. He said that he doesn't feel like being there,” ANI quoted Yadav on Monday.
-
Himachal: Landslide hits petrol pump site in Kangra, six labourers injured
Six labourers were injured after a landslide struck a petrol station construction site near Kangra Flour Mill on the Kangra-Tanda road on Monday night. The labourers were admitted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, from where one of the seriously injured has been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. The landslide occurred at the site where land was being excavated for the construction of a petrol pump.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics