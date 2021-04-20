Antilia bomb scare-bizman murder: NIA team visits Mansukh Hiran’s family

Newly appointed inspector general (IG) of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Gyanendra Verma visited the residence of slain auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran in Thane along with other NIA officers on Monday.

NIA officers spent about three-and-a-half hours with Hiran’s family and conversed with Hiran’s wife Vimala and elder brother Vinod. Sources said the team apprised the family about the investigation. However, NIA officers did not share details of their investigation in Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case.

Verma reached Hiran’s house with NIA superintendent of police (SP) Vikram Khalate around 2pm.

When contact, Vinod said, “A team of NIA officers came to have a conversation with us. The new IG informed us that he has taken charge and further general conservation happened with them regarding the case. The NIA officers, however, did not reveal any details related to the investigation.”

A resident of the society said, “In the past few days there was peace around our society. Suddenly a team of officers arrived, so we were a little worried. We asked the family whether everything was fine and they seemed fine. The team left around 5.40pm. We are really praying that the case is solved at the earliest, as the family is in real trauma. We are supporting them, but no one can move on till it is solved.”

Mansukh Hiran, who was linked to the SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia in south Mumbai with 20 lose gelatin sticks and a threatening note, was found dead on March 5. His body was recovered from Kalwa Creek hours after his family reported him missing. He had informed the police that the Mahindra Scorpio found outside Antilia was in his possession for the past three years and that he had reported it stolen on February 18 at Vikhroli police station.

NIA is probing both the cases and arrested four persons so far — suspended Mumbai Police officers Sachin Vaze and Riyazuddin Kazi; former police constable and a life convict in Lakhan Bhaiyya fake encounter killing case, Vinayak Shinde; and cricket bookie Naresh Gor.