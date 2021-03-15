IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Antilia security scare: Opposition is trying to destabilise Maharashtra: Govt
Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze has been remanded in NIA custody till March 25. (HT Fil)
Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze has been remanded in NIA custody till March 25. (HT Fil)
mumbai news

Antilia security scare: Opposition is trying to destabilise Maharashtra: Govt

BJP says more names will come out, says CM must resign; Sena calls it a bid to demoralise cops; NCP says action to be based on probe; Cong finds NIA’s entry suspicious
READ FULL STORY
By Swapnil Rawal and Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:43 AM IST

The politics over the security scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence and arrest of Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze heated up in Maharashtra on Sunday, with the ruling Shiv Sena calling the takeover of the case by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) an attempt to “destabilise the state”, while the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged a deeper conspiracy that needs to be investigated and called for resignation of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson of the party Sanjay Raut said repeated attempts were made to take over cases being investigated by city or state police to demoralise the police force. Raut said there was no need for a central agency to take over the case when the city police, which has dealt with several key cases, was investigating it. Congress leaders also expressed concern if there was politics behind NIA’s entry. “The manner in which the NIA came to Mumbai for just 20 gelatin sticks [begs the question] – Did they want to investigate a terror angle or just wanted to arrest an officer called Sachin Vaze and settle their political score? Because, this officer, some months ago, had arrested their dear TV anchor in connection with a suicide-death case and investigated the TRP scam,” Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

The Sena leader said such tactics by the Centre are to put pressure on the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. “The Mumbai Police is capable of investigating any case. But they want to enter the state and try to destabilise it, demoralise the police and display that there is terror and pressure of the Centre… There was no need for a central team; Mumbai Police can unearth a conspiracy, if there is one,” Raut said.

Meanwhile, state home minister Anil Deshmukh said both NIA and anti-terrorism squad (ATS) are probing the case and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings. “The bomb scare case related to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and murder of Mansukh Hiran is being probed by the NIA as well as the ATS,” Deshmukh told reporters.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar chose not to comment on the issue. “I can’t speak much about it, as it is a small and local issue. It is also not about the state government’s policy,” Pawar said in his response at Baramati in Pune on Sunday.

BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged that those backing Vaze should be investigated thoroughly. In Pune, he said many other names are expected to come out in the investigation, as it is a big plot. “I am of the opinion that the case is not limited to Sachin Vaze… It is a big plot and many more names will now be revealed during the investigation… It is just the beginning…Now, the NIA has sought Vaze’s custody for parking the car [outside Ambani’s residence], but the agency has got evidence and links on Hiran’s murder as well and I am expecting action on that front soon,” he said.

Fadnavis also questioned reinstatement of Vaze from suspension. “Shiv Sena leaders were asking for his reinstatement when I was the chief minister and also holding charge of the home department. I sought AG’s opinion and he orally told me that it would lead to disrespect of the high court as Vaze was suspended as per their order. This (MVA) government reinstated him after coming to power on the grounds that they even required suspended officers to fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” Fadnavis said.

He also said that unwarranted support and trust by the state government led Vaze to think he could do anything and so he allegedly planned and executed this incident near Antilia. “The crime intelligence unit is the most important wing of the Mumbai Police and the post of its head is being led by a police inspector level officer. But as soon as Vaze was reinstated, the existing police officer was transferred as Vaze, a junior level officer, was appointed to that post. I don’t know why he was getting so much support from the government. Was that because he had joined Shiv Sena or there was some other reason behind it,” he asked.

He denied making any demand for President’s rule in the state. “Who is making the government unstable -- those executing such a plot or those [the Centre] taking action against it?”

Congress leader and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said they suspect the entry of the NIA is part of politics on part of the BJP. “Governments keep changing, but the police force remains the same everywhere. Maharashtra and Mumbai Police are famous for its work, world over. Mumbai Police is equated to the Scotland Yard. Care should be taken not to make their morale low. We trust our police force and they are capable… With the Central agency taking over, we suspect if there is politics in it. We are concerned about it, but since the investigation is on, we would not like to comment further,” he said, in Ahmednagar.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole alleged that Maharashtra Assembly was “used or misused” by the BJP on behalf of Ambani. “Like I said [in the Assembly], they want permission for a helipad on the rooftop. Secondly, they want Z plus security for each of their family members. And thirdly, they want to create a wave of sympathy for them, as they are at the forefront of the farmers’ stir.”

He further added that the car found near Antilia was a kilometre away and there were no active explosives in it. “The Centre is expert at diverting any issue… The manner in which Sachin Vaze is made a villain and he is being investigated... they can do any tests they want on him; they don’t need the state’s permission,” Patole said regarding the BJP’s demand to carry out a narco-analysis test on Vaze.

BJP leader Prasad Lad said, “The chief minister should take moral responsibility and tender his resignation. He had asked if Sachin Vaze was Osama Bin Laden. The NIA should also take over the Mansukh Hiran case and get to the bottom of the conspiracy.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Sachin Vaze joined the Shiv Sena in 2008. (HT File)
Sachin Vaze joined the Shiv Sena in 2008. (HT File)
mumbai news

Sachin Vaze’s Shiv Sena connection

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Vaze was never an active member of the party. He took the primary membership in 2008, but never renewed it and therefore it expires automatically, said a senior party functionary
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Maharashtra education dept releases Class 10, 12 question bank

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Ahead of the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams that are scheduled to be held in April and May this year, the state education department has started releasing question banks for students on its official website starting Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Mumbai college under scanner for holding farewell party

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:35 AM IST
A junior college in Kandivli has come under the education department’s scanner after it organised a farewell party for Class 12 students recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Need one-time solution for tech glitches: University of Mumbai senate

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:31 AM IST
MU senate, over two days last weekend, highlighted the need for the university to invest more on digitising the varsity as a permanent solution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (right) along with Maharashtra minister Jitendra Ahwad after a meeting of NCP's cabinet ministers at YB Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (right) along with Maharashtra minister Jitendra Ahwad after a meeting of NCP's cabinet ministers at YB Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Antilia security scare to Sachin Vaze’s arrest: Maharashtra govt in damage control mode

By Surendra P Gangan, Faisal Malik and Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar got into damage control mode on Monday, following the major embarrassment for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house, Antilia; death of the car owner, Mansukh Hiran; and arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the scare
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Vaze
Sachin Vaze
mumbai news

Antilia case: Sachin Vaze suspended again

By Manish Pathak, KAY Dodhiya and Surendra Gangan, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:30 AM IST
The Mumbai Police on Monday suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze following his arrest by the National Investigation Authority (NIA) in connection with its probe on the recovery of explosives from an SUV parked outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence last month, even as his brother Sudharm Vaze filed a habeas corpus petition in the Bombay high court on Monday against the arrest claiming that Vaze was being made into a “scapegoat” by “certain political powers”
READ FULL STORY
Close
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

University of Mumbai non-teaching staff to start physically reporting to duty

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:29 AM IST
While class 1 staffers are expected to report for duty every day, class 2, 3 and 4 non-teaching staff are to physically report to duty on alternate days while maintaining 100% attendance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lockdown in Nagpur
Lockdown in Nagpur
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees over 15,000 Covid cases for 4th straight day, slaps stricter curbs

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The state government has allowed only 50 people to attend weddings and 20 people to attend last rites
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharjeel Usmani has been booked for allegedly making a provocative speech at Elgar Parishad in Pune on January 30, 2021. (HT FILE)
Sharjeel Usmani has been booked for allegedly making a provocative speech at Elgar Parishad in Pune on January 30, 2021. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC extends interim protection for Sharjeel Usmani

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:27 AM IST
The court also asked Usmani to decide on whether he wanted to impose a self-restraint from speaking to the media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Nikhil Wede)
(Nikhil Wede)
mumbai news

27 forest fires in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony since January: Data

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:26 AM IST
On March 14, a Hindustan Times team arrived at the site of one such forest fire near Unit No. 16 on Aarey Dairy road
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Is panel of developers feasible, Bombay HC asks state, BMC

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:25 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) has asked the state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to file an affidavit on whether its suggestion of setting up a panel of competent developers to ensure that development/re-development projects can be taken up and completed in a time-bound manner was possible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ED attaches Rs35.48-cr immovable assets of Sushil Kumar Shinde’s daughter, son-in-law
ED attaches Rs35.48-cr immovable assets of Sushil Kumar Shinde’s daughter, son-in-law
mumbai news

ED attaches Rs35.48-cr immovable assets of Sushil Kumar Shinde’s daughter, son-in-law

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:24 AM IST
ED officials from Mumbai office confirmed the attached assets are two commercial properties admeasuring approx. 10550 sqft each in Kaledonia building, Andheri (East), Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi takes the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Kohinoor Hospital, Kurla in Mumbai on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi takes the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Kohinoor Hospital, Kurla in Mumbai on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

North Mumbai saw more Covid-19 cases in past 7 days: BMC data

By Eeshanpriya MS and Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:24 AM IST
13 out of 24 wards in the city have Covid growth rate higher than the city’s average growth rate of 0.39%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (HT FILE)
A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Some domestic passengers use fake Covid-19 reports to fly

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Authorities said some passengers flying into the city are providing fake test reports at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to show they are Covid-negative. The Mumbai civic body has termed these instances as rare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier on Monday, Pawar met Thackeray at the latter's official residence 'Varsha'. In picture - Sharad Pawar leaves after the meeting.(PTI)
Earlier on Monday, Pawar met Thackeray at the latter's official residence 'Varsha'. In picture - Sharad Pawar leaves after the meeting.(PTI)
mumbai news

Uddhav Thackeray has time for Aamir Khan but not for Sharad Pawar: Nitesh Rane

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:41 PM IST
"The chief minister did not have time to meet Pawar Saheb earlier but he had time to have Friday dinner with actor Aamir Khan," Nitesh Rane said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP