Antop Hill resident arrested for sexually assaulting four children

Mumbai The Antop Hill police arrested a 44-year-old man on the allegations of sexual assault three minor girls and a minor boy. The accused, according to the police, lured minor girls from his neighbourhood to his house on the pretext of giving them sweets. The accused targeted girls below the age of 7-years. The police said the accused works as a construction labourer.

“He showed them obscene videos before allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girls and a boy,” said a police officer from Antop Hill police station. He had allegedly sexually assaulted three 7-year-old girls and three-and-half-year-old boy.

“The incident was reported on Sunday and the offence was registered immediately. We have arrested the accused under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO),” said the police officer.

The police said the accused had even threatened the minors not to disclose the incident to anyone or else he would beat them.

“Family members of the children came to know about the incident and immediately approached us after discussing the same with each other. We have got his police custody and will question him further,” said the officer.