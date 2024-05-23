Anuj Thapan custodial death: Police submit interim report to HC

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police on Wednesday submitted an interim report to the Bombay high court, detailing the status of the investigation into the custodial death of Anuj Thapan, an accused in the case related to the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence. The report was filed in response to a petition filed by Thapan’s relative, Rita Devi, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case. HT Image

During the last hearing, a bench, while refusing an immediate transfer of the probe to the CBI, had requested a status report on the investigation conducted by the police.

Accordingly, on Wednesday, additional public prosecutor J P Yagnik presented the interim report before a vacation bench comprising Justice N R Borkar and Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan based on the Accidental Death Report (ADR) registered in the case. However, Yagnik refused to share the report with the petitioner, citing concerns over potential misuse.

The court, while noting that a copy need not be provided to the petitioner’s counsel, allowed Rita Devi to inspect the report. “What is the problem if she goes through it?” remarked the bench. “Her son has died. If the investigation is fair, then why will she have a problem? We are not asking you to supply a copy, we are only saying let her inspect it. They are making allegations for a transfer. Let them have the satisfaction of going through the report.”

Although no FIR has been registered in the case so far, the state has assured that an FIR will be filed if the magisterial inquiry points towards the commission of an offence.

Anuj Thapan died on May 1 inside the toilet of the Crime Branch lock-up in Mumbai. While the police claim that he died by suicide, Thapan’s mother alleged foul play and asserted that he was killed. Rita Devi filed a petition on May 3, urging the high court to direct the CBI to investigate her son’s death. The petition claimed that Thapan was physically assaulted and tortured by the police while in custody.

In the previous hearing, additional public prosecutor Prajakta Shinde had informed the court that a magisterial inquiry had been initiated as per the law. An ADR was filed, and the investigation was transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on May 3.

Despite this, Rita Devi’s lawyers pushed for the probe to be transferred to the CBI, citing the 14-day lapse since Thapan’s death. The court, however, noted that it could not transfer the probe blindly and had requested updates on both inquiries.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing in June.

The case stems from an incident on April 14, when two motorcycle-borne individuals opened fire outside Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were later arrested in Gujarat. Thapan was arrested on April 26 in Punjab along with another individual connected to the case.