Apex Realty buys 2.77 acre land parcel in Taloja for 32.70 cr

In yet another land transaction, Kharghar-based Adhiraj Constructions has sold 2.77 acres of land parcel in Taloja in Panvel to Navi Mumbai-based realtor Apex Realty for ₹32.70 crore.

The 11242 sq m or 1.21 lakh sq ft of land parcel is located in Rohinjan village along the old Mumbai-Pune highway and is presently in great demand by developers. The deal between the two developers was signed on March 10 and Apex Realty paid a stamp duty of ₹2.29 crore for the transaction, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate anaytics firm.

Vashi-based Apex Realty has ongoing residential projects in Dronagiri, Ulwe, Ghansoli, and Marve Road, Malad. The company counts Emerald in Ulwe and Corporate Annexe, an office tower with 130 office spaces in Goregaon East among its completed projects.

The land parcel is located close Adhiraj Capital Tower and Capital City, an upcoming 40-acre development by Adhiraj Constructions boasting of some of the tallest towers in Navi Mumbai. With Taloja connected to both line 1 and 2 of Navi Mumbai metro, the Rohinjan village area is sought after by developers for new residential developments.