APMC traders go on one-day strike to protest against GST rates, plastic ban

Traders at the wholesale grains and spices markets of APMC went on a token one-day strike on Saturday to protest against the recent rationalisation of GST rates and issues thereof including levying of GST on unbranded package food items that were excluded earlier. They were also protesting against the plastic ban in the State that they claimed was without any viable and durable alternative.

Traders in Maharashtra had decided to extend support to the nationwide shut down called by the food grain wholesalers, retailers and processing units on July 16. Several retail shops along with APMCs in the State remained shut on the day. The decision to join the strike was taken at the All Maharashtra Vyapari Mahasabha meeting held at APMC market earlier this week.

Mohan Gurnani, chairman, Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT), said, “The government has levied 5% GST on essential food items despite the fact that it had clearly stated in 2017 when GST was first introduced that tax will not be introduced on items that had been kept out of GST then.

“These goods were exempted even under the erstwhile Sales Tax, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax regime. The traders have, hence, joined the all-India bandh to protest this change in stance of the government on unbranded food grains and related items.”

Though the levy is 5%, there will be a cumulative effect of 8-10%, he claimed.

The trade organisations will be meeting the finance ministers of the respective States and take up the issue with them.

Sharad Maroo, president, Grain Rice Oil Merchants Association, said, ”The decision to impose 5% GST on pre-packaged food grains shall be detrimental not only to the business community but also to the citizens.”

On the issue of plastic ban, Gurnani added, “There needs to be some alternative provided to plastic before imposing a blanket ban. Other States have given some relief in terms of microns.”

Dipen Agrawal, president of CAMIT, added, “The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has permitted use of carry bags with certain riders, but the State Pollution Control Board has imposed a complete ban on use of carry bags. Likewise, Single Use Plastic used in packaging at manufacture end is permitted by CPCB whereas SPCB has imposed complete ban after three months. Such deviation is against the ethos of ‘ease of doing business’ and ‘one India one Law’.”