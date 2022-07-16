APMC traders go on one-day strike to protest against GST rates, plastic ban
Traders at the wholesale grains and spices markets of APMC went on a token one-day strike on Saturday to protest against the recent rationalisation of GST rates and issues thereof including levying of GST on unbranded package food items that were excluded earlier. They were also protesting against the plastic ban in the State that they claimed was without any viable and durable alternative.
Traders in Maharashtra had decided to extend support to the nationwide shut down called by the food grain wholesalers, retailers and processing units on July 16. Several retail shops along with APMCs in the State remained shut on the day. The decision to join the strike was taken at the All Maharashtra Vyapari Mahasabha meeting held at APMC market earlier this week.
Mohan Gurnani, chairman, Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT), said, “The government has levied 5% GST on essential food items despite the fact that it had clearly stated in 2017 when GST was first introduced that tax will not be introduced on items that had been kept out of GST then.
“These goods were exempted even under the erstwhile Sales Tax, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax regime. The traders have, hence, joined the all-India bandh to protest this change in stance of the government on unbranded food grains and related items.”
Though the levy is 5%, there will be a cumulative effect of 8-10%, he claimed.
The trade organisations will be meeting the finance ministers of the respective States and take up the issue with them.
Sharad Maroo, president, Grain Rice Oil Merchants Association, said, ”The decision to impose 5% GST on pre-packaged food grains shall be detrimental not only to the business community but also to the citizens.”
On the issue of plastic ban, Gurnani added, “There needs to be some alternative provided to plastic before imposing a blanket ban. Other States have given some relief in terms of microns.”
Dipen Agrawal, president of CAMIT, added, “The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has permitted use of carry bags with certain riders, but the State Pollution Control Board has imposed a complete ban on use of carry bags. Likewise, Single Use Plastic used in packaging at manufacture end is permitted by CPCB whereas SPCB has imposed complete ban after three months. Such deviation is against the ethos of ‘ease of doing business’ and ‘one India one Law’.”
-
Back from the war yet battling for a seat
It's been almost seven months since Indian students studying medicine in Ukraine returned to India, however, they are yet to find a seat for themselves in their homeland. Owing to the war that tore Ukraine apart, around 20,000 Indian students left their medical studies midway. This frustration led to around 250 students staging a protest outside the National Medical Commission in Delhi.
-
Delhi: MCD suspends 2 engineers after Alipur wall collapse, orders inquiry
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended two engineers pending inquiry after the wall collapse incident in Outer Delhi's Alipur that claimed five lives on Friday, said an MCD statement issued on Saturday. Five people were killed and nine others were injured after a portion of an under construction godown collapsed and fell on them at Bakoli village near Alipur on Friday afternoon, police said.
-
Booster dose necessary to beat residual effect of COVID-19: Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that the newly announced door-to-door and workplace booster dose vaccination drive will be crucial to curb the COVID-19 pandemic's residual effect, news agency PTI reported. The booster dose drive called 'Ghar Ghar Dastak' (Knock at every door) starting from Saturday has been planned by the central leadership to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, CM Bommai said.
-
Uttarakhand CM Dhami plants trees to mark beginning of Harela festival
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in a tree plantation programme at Maharana Pratap Sports college here to mark the beginning of Harela festival. Celebrated in Uttarakhand in the month of Shravan, Harela is a unique festival that links environment conservation to culture, he said. The chief minister said 15 lakh trees will be planted during the festival of which 50 per cent will be fruit bearing.
-
Students forced to walk 3kms amid heavy traffic jam on Kalyan-Murbad NH
School students and parents were forced to walk for three kilometers due to a major traffic disruption on the pothole-filled road between the Mharal-Kalyan stretch of the Kalyan-Murbad-Ahmednagar national highway during the peak hours on Saturday morning. The continuous downpour in the area has led to several deadly potholes on the stretch leading to around 3- 4-hour long traffic jam. School buses, private cars, heavy trucks, two wheelers and autorickshaws were stuck on the stretch.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics