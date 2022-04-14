Application for arrest warrant against CIDCO MD, JMD made over non-payment of dues to PAPs
The CIDCO legal hassles continue over non-payment of enhanced compensation to project affected persons (PAPs) against land acquisition.
In a fresh case filed by a group of 11 farmers from Uran, an application for arrest warrant against MD, Sanjay Mukherjee, and JMD, SS Patil, was made before the civil judge, AA Shinde, senior division court, Alibag.
The matter dates back to 1989 when CIDCO was required to disburse a sum of ₹1.31Cr and ₹57.33 lakh as compensation decided by the court against land acquisition for development of Navi Mumbai. “Since 2019, there is an order for execution of the amount but CIDCO is intentionally delaying the disbursement process as the files for disbursal remain unsigned. CIDCO is merely supposed to execute the revised disbursal as per the orders already issued by the State Government in 2008. However, till date, there is no movement happening. Therefore, we were compelled to seek an arrest warrant of the MD and JMD,” said DB Patil, the lawyer representing the farmers.
Prior to the application, the farmers had also sought attachment of property. “Since December 2021, we have been informing them of initiating the proceedings for property attachment, and each time the officials concerned sought time. It was also given in writing that the disbursal would happen by January 3, 2022, but nothing happened. Since it was not possible to recover the amount by merely attaching property, the application for an arrest warrant was made,” said the advocate.
Following the application, a show cause notice was issued by the court on April 11. Reply was filed by chief lands and survey officer, Satish Kumar Khadake, seeking to dismiss the application for arrest. The court was informed about the delay caused in disbursal due to the nature of work and the quantum of compensation to be paid being very high. The officers in his affidavit have stated of disbursing the amount after compiling the information and verifying the records pertaining to the fund sanctions.
A senior CIDCO official on requesting anonymity stated that it was improper to comment on the matter as it is sub-judice. The final order on the arrest application would be given on April 19.
Bombay HC holds family of accident victim entitled to full compensation
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday struck down an October 2016 order of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal at Thane by which compensation payable to the family of a road accident victim was reduced by 60% on account of “contributory negligence” on part of tthe victim, Anil Yadav, and held that the family was entitled to full compensation of ₹2.58 crore. He breathed his last at a hospital the next day.
Told Tata once that RSS does not discriminate: Gadkari
PUNE Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said, that industrialist Ratan Tata had once asked him, if hospital named after late RSS founder K B Hedgewar will serve non-Hindus, to which the minister responded saying Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh does not discriminate on the basis of religion. He was speaking after inaugurating a charitable hospital at the Sinhgad road in Pune. On health facilities in rural areas of India, Gadkari said, the situation is improving.
These 10 unique cafes in Bengaluru would make your coffee breaks fun
Here's a list of 10 cafes to hang out with your friends 1) Dyu Art CafeTo serve its customers premier quality food and beverages with magnificent art in the backdrop, the Dyu cafe has created an ambience that is artistically appealing and very minimal at the same time. It's a perfect, close to nature retreat for book lovers and foodies, nested in Koramangala. With a very aesthetic setting, it celebrates art in every corner.
Police hunt for driver who fled with ₹82.50L cash meant for ATM machines
The NRI Coastal Police are on the lookout for the driver who fled away with the vehicle carrying cash meant to be deposited in ATM machines. Dalvi has been identified as a resident of Koparkhairane (35), Sandeep Dalvi, who was a substitute driver on Wednesday and made away with the vault containing ₹82.50 lakh. All four usually do the depositing job together as per the instructions. New drivers were assigned every day.
Now, terrorists using mobile data of unsuspecting civilians to escape security radar
The phone could be in your hand but another person, possibly a militant or a sympathiser, could be using its 'hotspot' facility, say police officials, red-flagging the latest modus operandi of terrorists in Kashmir and warning unsuspecting civilians about the trouble they could land in. Mukhtar Ahmad Kumar's troubles, it appeared, started when he got a SIM card in his name and gave it to his fiancee in Srinagar along with a mobile phone.
