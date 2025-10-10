MUMBAI: With the city witnessing a lull in rainfall for over a week, rising temperatures and changing wind patterns have led to a dip in air quality across several parts of Mumbai. AQI dips as Mumbai braces for monsoon withdrawal and warmer days

The usual time for monsoon withdrawal in Mumbai is around October 9. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), “the southwest monsoon is moderate to strong over the west-central Arabian Sea,” indicating active systems in the southern parts of the country, including Maharashtra. “Remnants of cyclone Shakti persist in the same region, though they are likely to weaken further by Friday,” the IMD bulletin said.

On Thursday, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8°C and a minimum of 25°C, while the Santacruz station logged 32.8°C and 23.9°C respectively. The IMD forecast indicates that the city’s temperature will continue to rise gradually over the next few days, ranging between 32°C and 34°C during the day.

“IMD is likely to declare monsoon withdrawal in the next 24 to 36 hours. Temperatures in Mumbai will hover around 32°C with pleasant nights at 22–23°C. Interior parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) may dip below 20°C starting next week,” said Rishikesh Agre of Mumbai Rains.

The change in weather has had a direct impact on air quality. The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped from 71 on Wednesday to 94 on Thursday, edging closer to the “moderate” category. Seventeen of the 30 air-quality monitoring stations recorded AQI readings above 100 — with Bandra Kurla Complex (162), Deonar (158), and Kandivali West (134) among the most affected areas.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels between 0–50 are considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and above 400 ‘severe’.

Humidity levels on Thursday hovered around 67%, with wind speeds reaching up to 19.4 km/h. The week ahead is likely to remain dry and sunny, with daytime temperatures between 30°C and 32°C and night temperatures around 25°C. No rainfall is expected, and October 12 is forecast to bring slightly cooler temperatures with gentle breezes.