IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Arnab Goswami chat leaks: Congress announces protests across Maharashtra
Arnab Goswami. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Arnab Goswami. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Arnab Goswami chat leaks: Congress announces protests across Maharashtra

Maharashtra Congress, while demanding the arrest of Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami over the leaked chats related to Balakot airstrike two years ago, on Tuesday announced to stage a state-wide protest
READ FULL STORY
By Surendra Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:17 AM IST

Maharashtra Congress, while demanding the arrest of Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami over the leaked chats related to Balakot airstrike two years ago, on Tuesday announced to stage a state-wide protest.

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said, “In the leaked chats between Arnab Goswami and former BARC chief Partho Dasgupta, very serious information has come to the fore. It appears Goswami was in the know about the airstrike as part of Indian defence forces’ retaliation in response to the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019. Goswami appears to know about the airstrike three days in advance. Goswami, in one of his chats, has said that it was revealed to him by a big name in the Modi government. Thorough investigation and arrest of Goswami is a must as the issue relates to national security.”

Throat said that the party will stage protest in all the districts to press the demand.

In a statement on January 19, Goswami said, “It is beyond absurd to suggest that expecting India to strike back at Pakistan, after the Pulwama attack, was a crime. It was publicly available information and thousands of journalists reported, wrote, broadcast and analysed in the same direction after Pulwama. I am horrified that the Congress party thinks that any journalist in India expressing the views publicly stated by the Government is committing a crime.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Arnab Goswami. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Arnab Goswami. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Arnab Goswami chat leaks: Congress announces protests across Maharashtra

By Surendra Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Maharashtra Congress, while demanding the arrest of Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami over the leaked chats related to Balakot airstrike two years ago, on Tuesday announced to stage a state-wide protest
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture.
Representational picture.
mumbai news

Mumbai university extends registration date for PhD entrance test until January 28, exam on February 28

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:15 AM IST
The University of Mumbai (MU) on Thursday announced that it will accept applications for the PhD Entrance Test (PET) by one week until January 28
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker fills a syringe with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine as country begins mass vaccination for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Belgrade, Serbia, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica(REUTERS)
A medical worker fills a syringe with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine as country begins mass vaccination for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Belgrade, Serbia, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica(REUTERS)
mumbai news

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally crosses 20-lakh mark with fresh 2,886 cases

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:18 PM IST
With the new cases, Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally rose to 20,00,878. The grim milestone was reached more than 10 months after the first coronavirus case was reported in the state in second week of March 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers rush out of the building after fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India, Pune, on Thursday. (PTI)
Workers rush out of the building after fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India, Pune, on Thursday. (PTI)
mumbai news

Maharashtra government orders probe into Serum Institute fire; clarifies Covid-19 vaccine plant is safe

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Directives have been issued to Pune Police commissioner for a detailed investigation into the incident, said state deputy CM Ajit Pawar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, MNS chief Raj Thackeray. (HT archive)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, MNS chief Raj Thackeray. (HT archive)
mumbai news

Uddhav, Raj expected to share stage at Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary event

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:20 PM IST
The estranged cousins earlier attended a virtual all-party meeting called to discuss the Covid-19 situation in May
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. (ANI)
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. (ANI)
mumbai news

Bombay HC rejects Sonu Sood’s appeal to stay demolition notice for Juhu building

By KAY Dodhiya
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:06 PM IST
On October 27 last year, BMC had issued a notice to Sood and his wife Sonali, directing them to restore the property as per the approved plan or get approval for the changes
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BMC had alleged that the actor made structural changes to his six-storey residential building and converted it into a hotel without taking requisite permissions.(Aalok Soni/Hindustan Times File Photo)
The BMC had alleged that the actor made structural changes to his six-storey residential building and converted it into a hotel without taking requisite permissions.(Aalok Soni/Hindustan Times File Photo)
mumbai news

Illegal construction: Sonu Sood’s appeal against BMC notice dismissed by HC

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:19 PM IST
  • Sood’s lawyer Amogh Singh had sought a time of 10 weeks last October to comply with the directions of the notice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers protesting against new farm laws near Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) in New Delhi.(Sakib Ali /HT Photo)
Farmers protesting against new farm laws near Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) in New Delhi.(Sakib Ali /HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra varsity teachers’ unions to march against new farm and labour laws

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • The state unions are also opposing the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP), saying it violates the Constitutional mandates of reservation and free and compulsory education.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Javed Akhtar has filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut.
Javed Akhtar has filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut.
mumbai news

Mumbai Police summons Kangana Ranaut in defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:30 AM IST
In November 2020, Javed Akhtar had filed a criminal complaint against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
mumbai news

BMC election: Mumbai group begins survey to check awareness of electorate

By Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:06 AM IST
The survey, conducted by Jaago Mumbaikar group, will look at two aspects -- if people are aware about their ward, their corporator and BMC’s responsibilities and what are the areas concerning them
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dasgupta’s lawyer told the court that there was no evidence to back the allegations against him.(HT_PRINT)
Dasgupta’s lawyer told the court that there was no evidence to back the allegations against him.(HT_PRINT)
mumbai news

Mumbai court rejects bail plea of former BARC CEO in TRP case

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:53 AM IST
Dasgupta approached the sessions court after a magistrate’s court turned down his plea, observing that a probe of the case required that he be kept away from other accused and material witnesses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC grants three weeks transit pre-arrest bail to Tandav makers

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:16 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday granted a three-week transit pre-arrest bail to Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar and producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and writer Gaurav Solanki. Similar relief was also granted to Aparna Purohit, head of content, Amazon Prime.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Police personnel posted outside Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's residence in Bandra on Wednesday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Mumbai Police personnel posted outside Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's residence in Bandra on Wednesday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Case filed against Tandav makers, actors at Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:13 AM IST
Police have booked Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, and Aparna Purohit, head of India Original Contents at Amazon. Besides, actor Saif Ali Khan and other actors featuring in the series are also mentioned in the first information report (FIR).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that a first information report (FIR) would be filed in the case and a formal investigation would be initiated. (HT FILE)
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that a first information report (FIR) would be filed in the case and a formal investigation would be initiated. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra Police will probe case against Tandav: Home minister Anil Deshmukh

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:10 AM IST
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said the Maharashtra Police have received complaint against Amazon Prime Video’s controversial web series Tandav and will conduct an investigation. The minister has also demanded regulatory mechanism by the Central government for over-the-top (OTT) platform contents to avoid any communal tension in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last week, students of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) took to Twitter to share screenshots of messages sent by four proctors to some female students. (HT FILE)
Last week, students of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) took to Twitter to share screenshots of messages sent by four proctors to some female students. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

After NMIMS row, colleges in Mumbai bring changes to online exam process

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:07 AM IST
After four proctors who allegedly harassed female students were fired by the online exam-conducting firm of a city-based management institute, several colleges have decided to include in-house teachers for online exams along with other proctors. In some cases, proctoring will only be done by college teachers along with software proctoring, said college principals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP