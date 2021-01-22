Arnab Goswami chat leaks: Congress announces protests across Maharashtra
Maharashtra Congress, while demanding the arrest of Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami over the leaked chats related to Balakot airstrike two years ago, on Tuesday announced to stage a state-wide protest.
Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said, “In the leaked chats between Arnab Goswami and former BARC chief Partho Dasgupta, very serious information has come to the fore. It appears Goswami was in the know about the airstrike as part of Indian defence forces’ retaliation in response to the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019. Goswami appears to know about the airstrike three days in advance. Goswami, in one of his chats, has said that it was revealed to him by a big name in the Modi government. Thorough investigation and arrest of Goswami is a must as the issue relates to national security.”
Throat said that the party will stage protest in all the districts to press the demand.
In a statement on January 19, Goswami said, “It is beyond absurd to suggest that expecting India to strike back at Pakistan, after the Pulwama attack, was a crime. It was publicly available information and thousands of journalists reported, wrote, broadcast and analysed in the same direction after Pulwama. I am horrified that the Congress party thinks that any journalist in India expressing the views publicly stated by the Government is committing a crime.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arnab Goswami chat leaks: Congress announces protests across Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai university extends registration date for PhD entrance test until January 28, exam on February 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally crosses 20-lakh mark with fresh 2,886 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra government orders probe into Serum Institute fire; clarifies Covid-19 vaccine plant is safe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uddhav, Raj expected to share stage at Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC rejects Sonu Sood’s appeal to stay demolition notice for Juhu building
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Illegal construction: Sonu Sood’s appeal against BMC notice dismissed by HC
- Sood’s lawyer Amogh Singh had sought a time of 10 weeks last October to comply with the directions of the notice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra varsity teachers’ unions to march against new farm and labour laws
- The state unions are also opposing the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP), saying it violates the Constitutional mandates of reservation and free and compulsory education.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police summons Kangana Ranaut in defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC election: Mumbai group begins survey to check awareness of electorate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai court rejects bail plea of former BARC CEO in TRP case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC grants three weeks transit pre-arrest bail to Tandav makers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case filed against Tandav makers, actors at Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Police will probe case against Tandav: Home minister Anil Deshmukh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After NMIMS row, colleges in Mumbai bring changes to online exam process
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox