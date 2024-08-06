Around 20k residents turn up for NMMC’s dengue, malaria screening camps

NAVI MUMBAI: Around 20,000 residents participated in the two-day special screening camps the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) organised to curb vector-borne diseases in the city. The screening camps were established within the jurisdiction of all 24 urban primary health centres (U-PHC), and 2,500 blood samples from suspected cases were collected for testing. Despite heavy rains in the city, the drive, taken under the National vector-borne disease control programme, received an overwhelming response from the citizens. (HT PHOTO)

Despite heavy rains in the city, the drive, taken under the National vector-borne disease control programme, received an overwhelming response from the citizens. Under the guidance of municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde, additional municipal commissioner Sunil Pawar and medical officer of health Dr Prashant Javade, the special screening was held at 48 different locations in all 24 U-PHC areas on August 3 and 5.

On Saturday, 8053 citizens visited the camps, and 11,562 visited on Monday, during which they were made aware of measures to be taken at their homes and in their areas to prevent the diseases. They were also given pamphlets and posters. A total of 1,025 residents’ blood samples were collected on Saturday, and 1,466 samples were collected on Monday during the testing camps.

“Since the monsoon is in full swing, the situation provides perfect ground for vector mosquitoes breeding, which causes malaria and dengue. While all measures to contain the growth of the mosquitoes have been undertaken, we have initiated a special drive to screen the city residents of all areas to prevent the spread of the diseases,” said Shinde.

Residents were also given demonstrations through articles and models on the breeding areas of mosquitoes at home and in their periphery. These included broken vessels and bottles, trays at the base of the pots, feng shui pots, fridge defrost trays, tyres etc., which made it very effective.

“Citizens were also informed about epidemics and water-borne diseases. The citizens were instructed not to eat food kept in the open, clean their hands before eating and after attending nature’s call, use vegetables after washing them, drink boiled and filtered water, take electrolyte drinks following diarrhoea etc.,” added Shinde.

He further warned the residents to ensure that there is no stagnant or accumulated water in their homes to prevent breeding grounds for mosquitoes. “We shall continue our special drive to ensure we reach out to the maximum number of people,” said Shinde.