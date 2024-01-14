Arrest of two chain-snatchers opens 14 cases in Thane

Thane: HT Image

The Thane Crime Branch Unit V of Thane Police has arrested two habitual chainsnatchers in Thane and recovered 141-gram gold ornaments and two motorcycles worth ₹5.40 lakh.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Police said that the arrested accused have been identified as Asif Sabbir Sayyad, 62, and Bagar Asif Sayyad, 38, both residents of the Ambivli area in Kalyan.

A crime branch official said while investigating a robbery case registered at Srinagar police station, constables Sunil Nikam and Rajesh Thanekar received reliable information on January 5 that two men were roaming suspiciously around the Indira Nagar area on bikes . Both reached the spot, questioned and detained them.

Vikas Ghodke, Senior Police Inspector, Crime Branch Unit Five, Thane Police said, “During the interrogation, they revealed that they were engaging in chain snatching cases. A total of 14 cases have been registered against them across the Thane commissionerate.”

Police said out of 14 cases, four cases were from Chitalsar police station, three from Srinagar police station, three were lodged at Wagle estate police station, two at Kapurbawadi police station, and one each at Thane Nagar police, and Vartaknagar police station. A total of 141-gram gold ornaments, two motorcycles, and one mobile phone were seized from the accused’s possession.

The duo was produced in court and remanded into police custody till Saturday.