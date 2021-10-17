Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Aryan Khan to NCB during counselling: Will work for society, devote myself to country
Aryan Khan to NCB during counselling: Will work for society, devote myself to country

Counselling of the arrested accused in a narcotics case is a general practice by NCB. Those caught for the first time in a drug case or show symptoms of addiction are subjected to counselling
Aryan Khan is presently lodged in Arthur Road prison in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3. (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 01:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, during his counselling at the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told officers that now on, he would work for the society and devote himself to the country and the poor.

Khan was counselled along with the seven others arrested with him early this month in the cruise drugs seizure case.

Counselling of the arrested accused in a narcotics case is a general practice by NCB. Those caught for the first time in a drug case or show symptoms of addiction are subjected to counselling after the interrogation ends.

For counselling, NCB officers take help of community leaders, religious preachers or other respectable figures of the society. The practice is undertaken to motivate and encourage an addict to come out of drug addiction, NCB said.

“During counselling, he [Khan] said that he will work for the society now and devote himself to the service of the country and the underprivileged,” said an NCB officer, requesting anonymity of name.

Khan is presently lodged in Arthur Road prison in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3.

He was arrested by NCB under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Special NDPS court judge VV Patil will pronounce the order on his bail application on October 20.

Sunday, October 17, 2021
