As masks become optional: Clean-up marshals to take on new role as ‘nuisance detectors’ to fine people for littering
Mumbai: The clean-up marshals in Mumbai are in for a new role after their agency contract with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ended on Saturday. According to sources, the procedure to appoint a new agency has started, and the marshals will now be called ‘nuisance detectors’, in charge of fining citizens for littering on streets, spitting in public, open defecating, and not cleaning after pets.
Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner said, “In the by-laws of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act (MMC) 1888, there is a provision of penalising people for nuisance in public places. That includes fining people for spitting and littering. Fining people for not wearing face masks was temporary during the pandemic, owing to the Epidemic Diseases Act, and the Disaster Management Act. Now, these have been revoked, so it is not necessary to fine the public.”
Tenders have been floated about two weeks ago for appointing a new agency for ‘nuisance management’ along the lines of clean-up marshals, and the rendering process is ongoing.
The state cabinet on Thursday approved the decision to revoke the Disaster Management Act. Covid-19 related curbs have been lifted. A senior civic official said, “In Mumbai, the movement has returned to pre-Covid times, except for permission for a gathering of more than 200 people that required nod from the authorities so far.”
Schools start new academic session in-person, a first in two years
Most of the schools across the city reopened on Friday and welcomed students of all grades for offline classes after a span of two years while some educational institutions chose to remain closed and begin the new academic session from Monday onwards. All the government schools reopened on Friday. Students were called to attend the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he interacted with students, teachers, and parents.
Ludhiana | Illegal pistol recovered from SUV of accused who attempted land grab
The Dakha police on Friday recovered a .32 bore illegal pistol and five bullets hidden near the gear liver of the accused's SUV, who was arrested by the police on March 31 in an attempt to grab the agricultural land and steal the crops. The accused, Harmanpreet Singh, 34, of Galib Kalan of Jagraon, was arrested by the police in case lodged against him on March 4.
Vacancies at CAT ‘seriously handicapping’ its proceedings: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The court said that it had also been brought to the notice that the last administrative member, who was stationed at Chandigarh demitted her office in June, 2020 and thus the situation is prevailing for the last almost two years. The court had reacted to lawyers pointing out that even at present only one judicial member is stationed at Chandigarh, whereas the administrative member joins the proceedings from Bangalore through video conferencing.
Ludhiana | PAU holds webinar on Intellectual Property Rights
A webinar on “Intellectual Property Rights” was organised by The Technology Marketing and IPR Cell of Punjab Agricultural University on Friday. The webinar, supported by the National Research Development Corporation, New Delhi, Ashish Kumar Srivastava, manager, business development, National Research Development Corporation, New Delhi, presented an overview on patent filing, transfer and technology commercialisation, under the umbrella of his organisation. The webinar was followed by a question-answer session.
Ludhiana | PAU’s extension project ‘ludo’ makes its way to ‘Innovation Challenge’ at international level
An international project prepared by the Punjab Agricultural University in collaboration with the University of Bern, Switzerland, has been selected for “Innovation Challenge 2021”. During his visit to PAU on Friday, Gurbir Singh, a scientist from the University of Bern, Switzerland, said an easy game 'snakes and ladders' has been prepared to promote environmental protection among the masses. Director of Extension Education, Ashok Kumar, said the game has been prepared in English and Punjabi languages.
