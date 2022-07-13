Ashwini Bhide is back as Metro 3 boss
Ashwini Bhide, 52, the bureaucrat who was in the eye of the storm for spearheading construction of the car shed at Aarey for Metro 3, and who had to step down from the position after the MVA government took over, is back with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL)
On Tuesday, she was given additional charge as managing director (MD), MMRCL, which is implementing the Colaba-Seepz Metro-3 project. Bhide will also continue to work as additional commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). She was transferred out of MMRCL in January 2020. One of the first decisions of Uddhav Thackeray’s government had been to shift the Metro car shed project from Aarey to Kanjur Marg. The decision was reversed at their very first meeting after Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis took charge earlier this month. The work on Metro 3 project was delayed after the central government objected to the MVA government’s decision to move the car shed from Aarey to Kanjur Marg.
Bhide, who is credited with implementing the project rapidly, had been bitterly criticised after the MMRCL felled more than 2,000 trees in the dead of the night at Aarey Milk Colony amid strenuous objections from environmentalists.
Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray too had been critical of the decision to fell trees and had proposed a forest status for Aarey. Until her transfer in 2020, Bhide, a 1995-batch IAS officer, had served in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) right through since 2008, except for one year in 2014-15. She was in charge of several key projects including the eastern freeway between P D’Mello Road and Ghatkopar. In January 2015, she was appointed as MD, MMRC, a joint venture between Maharashtra government and Centre to construct Metro-3 and the project had proceeded at a brisk pace under her.
In other notable bureaucratic transfers, Shrikar Pardeshi, who served variously as deputy secretary in the prime minister office (PMO) and MD of SICOM, was posted as secretary to the deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Bhausaheb Dangade, chief executive officer of Thane Zilla Parishad has been appointed as the new commissioner of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.
-
Katraj Zoo’s bicycle on rent service shut down
The Pune Municipal Corporation which started the 'bicycle on rent service' at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park at Katraj in 2019, and provided battery operated van service to visitors, has been shut down. The contractor has also taken back the 50 bicycles provided for the service. The PMC had also constructed a road network in the zoo premises for the same.
-
Himachal ex-BJP chief Khimi Ram joins Congress
In a major setback to the ruling party in Himachal, its former BJP chief Khimi Ram Sharma on Tuesday joined the Congress at the party's headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Rajya Sabha member and Himachal party affairs incharge Rajeev Shukla. Khimi Ram has been a close confidante of former HP chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. He remained the state BJP chief from 2009 to 2012.
-
LMC to charge vehicles parked by roadside, hikes fees for mobile food vans
Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided to levy an annual charge for such commercial establishments, whose employees use public roads for parking vehicles. Scrap dealers and travel agencies, would also be charged. The municipal corporation has increased annual vending fees for mobile food van operators, though fees for street vendors remains unchanged. The proposals have been approved by the LMC house. License fee will also be charged from those running a travel agency.
-
Himachal: Credit war over construction of Atal Tunnel erupts again
With the political parties gearing up for the Himachal assembly elections, a 'credit war' has once again erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress over the construction of a tunnel beneath the 13,058ft high Rohtang Pass. HP Congress chief Pratibha Singh in a statement said that the BJP was wrongly taking credit for the construction of the tunnel built at an estimated cost of Rs 3,200 crore.
-
Students should appear for second session of JEE mains, say Pune experts
After the result of JEE session 1 mains on Monday, many aspirants have started their preparation for the second session which is scheduled from July 21 to July 30. Director at IITian's Prashikshan kendra, Durgesh Mangeshkar added that on August 10, the final cut off will be declared. Admin Head at Bakliwal Tutorials, Sanidhya Jhawar said that students who appeared for JEE main-1 should definitely appear in JEE main-2 as well.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics