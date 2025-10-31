ASI Meena was shot just after he had praised the RPF jawan, says witness

Mumbai: A former Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) with the army who saw former Railway Police Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary shoot his own senior, assistant sub inspector (ASI) Tikaram Meena, on board the Jaipur Mumbai Superfast Express on July 31, 2023, testified at the Dindoshi sessions court on Thursday. According to his testimony, the ASI was shot just after he had praised the constable. RPF Constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary (PTI)

Chaudhary is facing trial for the murder of ASI Meena and three identifiably Muslim passengers on the train that night. Lodged in Thane Central Jail, he was presented in court via video conferencing and identified by the former JCO, from the Electronics and Mechanical Engineers department, whose identity is being withheld due to safety concerns.

The ex-Subedar told the court that when he woke up at 4am on July 31, he saw from his upper berth in coach B5, three uniformed RPF personnel, one with a star, pass through. He heard one of them telling the ASI: “Usko samjhao; mera dimaag kharaab ho raha hai. (Please make him understand; I’m losing my cool).”

After a while, when the witness headed towards the washroom, he saw the ASI seated on the tiny seat in the aisle between the washroom and the coach, while Chaudhary was seated on a pile of bedding next to him.

Noticing the witness’ close-cropped hair, the ASI asked him where he worked and where he was going. He replied, saying he worked in the army and was headed to Mumbai.

The witness then heard the ASI tell Chaudhary that Mumbai would arrive soon, and he should wait a little. Chaudhary said he was trying to call his daughter but she wasn’t picking up the phone. Who will pick up the phone at this time, the witness asked Chaudhary.

Both the RPF personnel were armed, the witness said in his examination in chief by public prosecutor Sudhir Sapkale; the ASI had a pistol and Chaudhary, a rifle.

Soon, the ASI received a call from some officer and as he conversed with him in a low voice, Chaudhary kept asking him to let him speak to the officer. When the call ended, the ASI tried to pacify Chaudhary, telling him, “I have already spoken to the officer about you. How many times should I do so?”

He then told the witness, referring to his companion: “Yeh itna accha khiladi hai. Thodi si baat ke liye sabar nahi rakh raha hai (He is such a good sportsman. For a small thing, he’s not showing any patience).” Chaudhary remained silent.

After some time, while the witness was checking his mobile, he saw Chaudhary shoot ASI Meena with his rifle. Blood oozed out of the latter and smoke came out of Chaudhary’s rifle. He shot two or three rounds at the ASI again, the witness said.

The witness then ran towards coach B6 shouting, “Goli maar di, goli maar di, udhar mat jaao (Someone’s been shot. Don’t go that side).” He saw passengers standing frightened in coach B6, then someone closed its door.

As he got off at Borivali station, the witness saw the ASI’s body lying in a pool of blood, he said.

The witness will be cross examined on Friday.