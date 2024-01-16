close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Asked to stop drinking on road, 25-year-old assaults cop

ByManish K Pathak, Mumbai
Jan 16, 2024 07:44 AM IST

A man in Mumbai kicked and poured alcohol on a policeman's face after being questioned for drinking on a road. The accused has been arrested.

A 25-year-old man allegedly kicked a head constable attached to Tilak Nagar police station and poured alcohol on his face after the policeman questioned him for drinking on a road in the early hours of Monday. The accused has been arrested.

According to the police, Sampat Mhaske, 54, was on night patrolling when he noticed a man drinking near Sahyadri garden in Tilak Nagar Colony around 1am.

When Mhaske asked him to go home, the accused, identified as Sagar Thobe, got angry and said he would even go to the policeman’s house to drink. As an argument ensured, Thobe, in a fit of rage, kicked the constable, senior inspector Deepak Bagul said. When the constable started calling for help over phone, the accused poured alcohol on the former’s face and shoved him, Bagul said.

A patrolling van reached the spot, and policemen nabbed Thobe, who continued to abuse them. He even created a ruckus when he was brought to the police station, Bagul added.

Based on a complaint by Mhaske, a case has been registered against the accused under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Thobe was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court that remanded him in judicial custody.

