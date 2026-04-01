Aspect Global’s Kamboj buys apartment in Worli for ₹200 crore

Mumbai: Aksha Mohit Kamboj, chairperson of Aspect Global Ventures—a diversified company with interests in real estate and bullion—has purchased an apartment in Worli for ₹200 crore. Aksha Kamboj’s husband, Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya, is the group CEO of Aspect Global Ventures and vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mumbai unit. (HT PHOTO)

Her husband, Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya, is the group CEO of Aspect Global Ventures and vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mumbai unit. Aksha is also the first woman vice president of the Bullion Association and owner of the Tigers of Kolkata team in the Indian Street Premier League.

According to the agreement for sale accessed by Hindustan Times, Kamboj has purchased an apartment on the 51st floor of Oberoi 360 West in Worli.

The ultra-luxury project, developed by Oberoi Realty in collaboration with Skylark Construction, is part of a larger slum rehabilitation project. The developer has also tied up with the Ritz-Carlton Group to provide services to residents.

Transaction documents accessed via PropTech platform Property Science, run by Liases Foras, show that ₹21 crore was paid in September 2025, with the balance paid on Tuesday. The documents were registered on March 25.

The ₹200 crore deal includes a 14,911 sq ft apartment along with an additional 884 sq ft area. The purchase also comes with eight parking slots in Tower A, one of the two towers in the project.

The transaction values the property at ₹1,26,622 per sq ft, excluding stamp duty of ₹10 crore.

Other buyers in the project include Great White Global (part of the Anchor Group), Welspun Group chairman B K Goenka, Sajjan India Group’s Madhav Prasad Agarwal, WestBridge Capital co-founder Sumir Chadha, Everest Masala Group’s Vadilal Shah, decor brand Maison SIA founder Vratika Gupta, and D-Mart promoter Radhakishan Damani, among others.