At 13.7 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records lowest temperature in 9 years

Mumbai: The cit experienced its coldest December morning in nine years on Monday, with temperatures plummeting to 13.7 degrees Celsius at the Santacruz observatory, 5.1 degrees below normal. The last time the city witnessed such low temperatures was on December 24, 2015, when mercury dipped to 11.4 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists expect temperatures to maintain these levels for the next few days before seeing a gradual increase.(HT Photo)

This sharp drop in temperature comes just days after Mumbai experienced its hottest December day in 13 years, with temperatures soaring to 37.3 degrees Celsius on December 4.

The Colaba observatory registered a minimum temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperatures remained moderate, with Santacruz recording 32.2 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degrees below normal, whilst Colaba reached 30.3 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees below typical readings.

Meteorologists expect temperatures to maintain these levels for the next few days before seeing a gradual increase.

The city's air quality showed improvement as well. The Central Pollution Control Board's 4pm bulletin indicated an air quality index of 112 across 20 of the 30 monitoring stations, with PM10 (particulate matter of size 10 micrograms per cubic metre) identified as the primary pollutant.