Home / Cities / Mumbai News / At 37.5 degrees Celsius, city sees its hottest day of the season

At 37.5 degrees Celsius, city sees its hottest day of the season

mumbai news
Published on Feb 17, 2023 12:47 AM IST

KS Hosalikar, head of, IMD-Pune attributed the soaring temperature to easterly winds over the coast as well as over the interior of Maharashtra. “Over the coast, these dry and warm winds delay the daily sea breeze timings from early to late afternoon

Thane, India - May 02, 2022: A mother shields her child and herself with her saree in the sweltering heat as the mercury rises, in Thane, Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 02, 2022. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Thane, India - May 02, 2022: A mother shields her child and herself with her saree in the sweltering heat as the mercury rises, in Thane, Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 02, 2022. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: The city on Thursday witnessed the hottest day of this season with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius - seven degrees above normal - at Santacruz weather station, which is representative of Mumbai.

Even south Mumbai experienced soaring temperatures with the Colaba weather station recording a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius. Alibag and Thane sizzled at 38 and 37 degrees Celsius.

KS Hosalikar, head of, IMD-Pune attributed the soaring temperature to easterly winds over the coast as well as over the interior of Maharashtra. “Over the coast, these dry and warm winds delay the daily sea breeze timings from early to late afternoon. The easterly winds rather disturb the sea breeze,” said Hosalikar, adding that the situation is likely to prevail with interior Thane and Raigad set to get very warm.

The variation in the day and night temperatures over Mumbai has also been significant, with a difference of almost 20 degrees Celsius. At Santacruz, the minimum temperature, which is recorded at 5.30am, was a normal 18.2 degrees Celsius.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out