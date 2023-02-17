At 37.5 degrees Celsius, city sees its hottest day of the season

Mumbai: The city on Thursday witnessed the hottest day of this season with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius - seven degrees above normal - at Santacruz weather station, which is representative of Mumbai.

Even south Mumbai experienced soaring temperatures with the Colaba weather station recording a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius. Alibag and Thane sizzled at 38 and 37 degrees Celsius.

KS Hosalikar, head of, IMD-Pune attributed the soaring temperature to easterly winds over the coast as well as over the interior of Maharashtra. “Over the coast, these dry and warm winds delay the daily sea breeze timings from early to late afternoon. The easterly winds rather disturb the sea breeze,” said Hosalikar, adding that the situation is likely to prevail with interior Thane and Raigad set to get very warm.

The variation in the day and night temperatures over Mumbai has also been significant, with a difference of almost 20 degrees Celsius. At Santacruz, the minimum temperature, which is recorded at 5.30am, was a normal 18.2 degrees Celsius.