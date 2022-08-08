At least 6 Congress MLAs cross-voted, finds internal review
Mumbai In what may further muddy the waters in the Maharashtra Congress, an internal review of the party is said to have estimated that at least six MLAs of the party cross-voted in the legislative council elections.
During the legislative council elections on June 20, former minister and Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost due to cross voting, resulting in a major embarrassment for the party. The subsequent debacle of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in these elections catalysed the events that eventually caused the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. On 4 July, during the trust vote against the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, 12 of the 44 Congress legislators had stayed absent or had reached late.
Senior Congress leader Mohan Prakash had been tasked with examining the reasons for this loss in the council polls and the abstention of 12 legislators during the Eknath Shinde regime’s floor test.
A senior leader of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) said that it was estimated that one legislator from North Maharashtra, two to three from Marathwada and two from Mumbai may have cross-voted in the council polls.
“However, since the elections happened through the secret ballot system, it is difficult to get the names with any certainty,” he admitted. However, disciplinary action could be initiated by the party against some offenders.
Handore, who belongs to the Buddhist Dalit community and is an ex-minister for social welfare, had a quota of 29 first preference votes, but secured just 22 of them. However, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president Bhai Jagtap, who was the second candidate of the Congress, and was expected to be in the fight for the 10th seat against Prasad Lad of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 20 votes, instead of his fixed quota of 15, leading to speculations if some votes meant for Handore had shifted to Jagtap.
“Action must be taken against such indiscipline,” demanded Handore, who had met senior leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.
A senior Congress leader confirmed that the report had been submitted to the party leadership, but added that since it was a “confidential report,” the contents had not been disclosed to party functionaries.
There are speculations that the BJP may wean away some Congress and Nationalist Congress Party MLAs to bolster its position in the state legislative assembly.
MoEFCC asks govt to probe CIDCO’s auction of CRZ plot
Mumbai Following Hindustan Times reports, the union environment ministry has asked the state government to probe alleged irregularities in the proposed auction of a 25,000 square metre plot of land in Navi Mumbai's Nerul area, by the City and Industrial Development Corporation. In an article published on July 15, HT quoted a CIDCO official who said how CIDCO put up a plot measuring 25,138.86 square metres (sq m) for auction in Navi Mumbai.
UP minister Rakesh Sachan sentenced to 1 year in jail under Arms Act, gets bail
Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Rakesh Sachan was sentenced to one-year imprisonment in a 31-year-old case for possession of a rifle without an arms licence in Kanpur's Naubasta area and released on Rs 50,000 bail. The reader of the judge, Kamini, subsequently filed a complaint with the Kotwali police station, alleging that Rakesh Sachan took away the file that his lawyers had taken from her to review the verdict.
Kolkata Police issues notice to senior ED official in alleged PIL-for-extortion scam
The Kolkata Police have sent a notice to a senior official of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged Public Interest Litigation-for-extortion scam in which the cops have already arrested a Jharkhand-based lawyer. Joint director of the federal agency based in Bhubaneshwar, Subodh Kumar was posted in Ranchi between 2016 and 2022. He was transferred to Odisha a few months back. The city police had arrested a Jharkhand-based lawyer, Rajiv Kumar, allegedly for extorting money from a city-based businessman.
Haryana Congress MLAs walk out over debate on law and order issue
Opposition Congress MLAs walked out of the Haryana assembly on the opening day of the monsoon session, demanding a debate on the “deteriorating law and order” in the state. Eighteen Congress legislators had moved an adjournment motion, however, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said it had been clubbed with the calling attention notice on the same issue and said the debate would be held at length on the issue.
'Idgah Maidan' land belongs to Revenue Department: Karnataka Minister
Amid controversy over the ownership of 'Idgah Maidan' in the heart of the city, the Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the land belongs to the Revenue Department and it will decide on its usage. Seeking to end the controversy over Wakf Board claiming right over the 'Idgah Maidan' at Chamarajpet, the Minister said the department will decide how it should be used.
