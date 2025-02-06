Mumbai: The identification parade of 30-year-old Shariful Islam Shehzad, accused of breaking into actor Saif Ali Khan’s apartment in Bandra on January 16 and attacking him and two members of his staff, was conducted at the Arthur Road prison on Wednesday. Attack on Saif: Id parade conducted

Ten persons including Shehzad were paraded before the two witnesses – Eliyamma Phillip and Junu, the actor’s son Jehangir’s nanny and nurse respectively, said police. Phillip, who first saw the intruder and from whom he allegedly demanded ₹1 crore, is the complainant in the case.

The identification parade was conducted in the presence of the tehsildar and no police officers were present, as required by procedure, said sources.

Shehzad was arrested on January 19 from Thane and is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail as the Bandra magistrate’s court remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody after the investigation officer submitted that the probe was almost complete.

Police said the report of the identification parade was awaited from the tehsildar and would be added to the charge-sheet, which would be submitted in court within the stipulated 90 days.