Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Attack on Saif: Id parade conducted

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 06, 2025 08:20 AM IST

Ten persons including Shehzad were paraded before the two witnesses – Eliyamma Phillip and Junu, the actor’s son Jehangir’s nanny and nurse respectively, said police

Mumbai: The identification parade of 30-year-old Shariful Islam Shehzad, accused of breaking into actor Saif Ali Khan’s apartment in Bandra on January 16 and attacking him and two members of his staff, was conducted at the Arthur Road prison on Wednesday.

Attack on Saif: Id parade conducted
Attack on Saif: Id parade conducted

Ten persons including Shehzad were paraded before the two witnesses – Eliyamma Phillip and Junu, the actor’s son Jehangir’s nanny and nurse respectively, said police. Phillip, who first saw the intruder and from whom he allegedly demanded 1 crore, is the complainant in the case.

The identification parade was conducted in the presence of the tehsildar and no police officers were present, as required by procedure, said sources.

Shehzad was arrested on January 19 from Thane and is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail as the Bandra magistrate’s court remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody after the investigation officer submitted that the probe was almost complete.

Police said the report of the identification parade was awaited from the tehsildar and would be added to the charge-sheet, which would be submitted in court within the stipulated 90 days.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On