‘These people come to Maharashtra and...': Sharad Pawar slams Owaisi over Aurangzeb tomb visit
- NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's comment against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi comes after the latter visited the tomb of Aurangzeb before addressing a rally in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, on Thursday (May 12). Both Shiv Sena and MNS have cried foul at Owaisi's visit to the Mughal emperor's tomb.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday lashed out at AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi over the latter's visit to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Pawar said the visit was done with the aim to “create a new controversy” in the western state “which is functioning peacefully”. “These people know the history of Maharashtra and India. What Aurangzeb did in his era is also known. It is not right for someone from outside Maharashtra to come to the state and create a new issue,” the NCP chief was quoted as saying news agency PTI.
Pawar further stated the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, comprising NCP, Shiv Sena and the Congress party, are “running properly” and that he was satisfied with its performance.
When asked if the MVA regime will successfully complete its five-year term in the western state, the NCP supremo said there should not be any problem in the alliance “getting a mandate for another five years as well after its current…stint gets over", the PTI report added.
Pawar's jibe against Owaisi comes after the AIMIM leader visited the tomb of Aurangzeb before addressing a rally in Aurangabad on Thursday (May 12). Both the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirmal Sena (MNS) headed by Thackeray's estranged cousin Raj Thackeray, have cried foul at Owaisi's visit to the tomb.
Sena leader and former Lok Sabha MP Chandrakant Khaire said that the AIMIM leader's visit to the tomb was a move to trigger communal tensions in Maharashtra. “Nobody visits the burial site of Aurangzeb now, not even Muslims…AIMIM’s actions are like Aurangzeb, and therefore I wish to tell the people of Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) and Marathwada that the Hyderabad based party wants to spread its base here to create a rift between the communities," he added.
Meanwhile, during his address at Aurangabad rally, Owaisi - who is the younger brother of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, made a veiled attack at the Sena. “Let the dogs bark... lions move on by ignoring them...don't fall into their trap... whatever they say, just smile and keep doing your work,” the AIMIM leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Prayagraj: Cop accused of raping woman after befriending her on train, jailed
A 33-year-old GRP constable posted at Aligarh has been accused of befriending a young woman while on duty onboard the Netaji Express train under the guise of helping her and then taking her to a hotel in Prayagraj and raping her at gunpoint on May 10. On the morning of May 10, the duo reached Prayagraj junction station from where the constable took her to a hotel in Khuladabad locality and took a room.
Prayagraj: 44 J&K residents facing “preventive detention” shifted to Naini jail
A total of 44 persons of Jammu and Kashmir facing “preventive detention” were shifted from Jammu prison to Naini Central jail on Saturday. The detainees were brought to Prayagraj airport in Bamrauli on board a special flight escorted by J&K police personnel and then shifted to Naini central jail amidst tight security. Special vans with jail security staff and local police providing additional security to J&K police personnel ferried the detainees to Naini central jail.
‘Flamingo not exclusive to Navi Mumbai, feeling of conserving them is’
During the first-ever Flamingo Festival in Navi Mumbai to mark the World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said that while flamingoes are not exclusive to Navi Mumbai, the feeling of conserving them is. Bangar added that the platform should be used constructively and not to point fingers. The festival saw large turnout from residents and wildlife enthusiasts, among them were nationals from countries like Italy and Russia.
Five districts record 100% boosters coverage among eligible senior citizens
Mumbai Five districts in Maharashtra- Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Jalgaon- have given booster doses to over 100% of its eligible senior citizens as of Saturday. Data from the state's public health department shows that of the 21,36,638 people in the 60 plus category who became eligible for the third dose up to May 12, 15,26,933 or 71.46% have taken the jabs so far. Only nine districts have coverage above the state's average.
Civic engineer booked after 4-year-old girl crushed to death by dismantled iron gate
Mumbai: A week after a 4-year-old girl tragically died as a result of an iron gate falling over hBhumika's the Vasai Gaon police have booked a civic body engineer Kunal Satish Patil for the death due to negligence. The girl was playing near the Papdi Pond in Vasai on May 5, where the dismantled iron gate was kept aside for the past 4 years during the renovation of the pond.
