Search
Sat, Nov 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Attempt to murder using dangerous weapons can’t be settled by the parties: HC

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 08, 2025 04:34 am IST

The Bombay High Court upheld cross FIRs for attempt to murder against 18 family members, citing serious weapon use despite a settlement between parties.

MUMBAI: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has refused to quash cross FIRs invoking the charge of attempt to murder against 18 members of two related families, despite both sides informing the court that they had amicably settled their dispute. The bench noted that the allegations involved the use of dangerous weapons, making it a serious offence that cannot be wiped away merely due to compromise.

Attempt to murder using dangerous weapons can’t be settled by the parties: HC
Attempt to murder using dangerous weapons can’t be settled by the parties: HC

The accused in both matters had sought quashing of the FIRs on the grounds that the incident dates back to 2015 and that several of them are now over 70 years old. They submitted that both families, being related, had resolved the issue and that complainants in both cases had filed affidavits stating they had no objection to quashing the cases.

However, a division bench of justices Urmila Joshi-Phalke and Nandesh Deshpande declined to interfere, noting that weapons such as swords, knives and kukris (short sword) had allegedly been used during the clash. The court highlighted that these weapons were recovered at the instance of some of the accused, witnesses had confirmed their use, and medical evidence supported the prosecution’s claims.

The bench observed that the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that the power to quash criminal proceedings must be exercised sparingly, particularly in cases involving serious offences. Attempt to murder under section 307 of the IPC, the judges said, falls in this category.

“Only because the matter has been settled between the parties, it would not be proper to quash the First Information Report and the consequent charge-sheets,” the court noted. While acknowledging that the High Court has inherent jurisdiction under section 482 of the CrPC, it said the recovery and alleged use of dangerous weapons made it inappropriate to exercise such powers in this case.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Attempt to murder using dangerous weapons can’t be settled by the parties: HC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On