Aurangabad bench initiates suo motu PIL on Covid-19 issues

After the principal seat of the Bombay high court (HC) at Mumbai and Nagpur took cognisance of various issues like the supply of oxygen, Remdesivir and mismanagement of the second Covid wave, the Aurangabad bench took note of several news reports related to issues of cremation of Covid-19 patients, shortage of medical oxygen and black marketeering of Remdesivir drug. The court has initiated a suo motu (on its own) public interest litigation (PIL) and will hear responses from the state on April 26.

A division bench of justice Ravindra Ghuge and justice Bhalchandra Debadwar on April 22, while referring to 14 newspaper reports, observed that relatives and kin of deceased Covid-19 patients had to run from pillar to post to collect various certificates for performing the final rites of their loved ones. Hence, a single-window system for such victims should be deliberated upon.

While announcing that it was initiating a suo motu PIL, the court appointed advocate Satyajeet Bora as amicus curiae and directed the central and state government, municipal commissioner and district collectors from Marathwada and north Maharashtra to be made respondents in the PIL.

The court then went on to enumerate the reasons for the PIL and referred to a news report which stated that the oxygen plant in the government medical college and hospital premises in Aurangabad was likely to face an accident similar to the one at Nashik on April 21. The bench also pointed to the news report which stated that apprehensions were cast on the proposal of the divisional commissioner of the Marathwada region to allow private hospitals to erect oxygen generation plants. Another report showed that some districts in the Marathwada region were receiving only a 50% supply of medical oxygen compared to their requirements.

In light of the above, the court said that it would also deal with the black marketeering of Remdesivir injections that are being sold at ₹22,000, whereas the costs range between ₹850 to ₹2,500. The HC will hear the suo motu PIL on April 26.