IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Aurangabad renaming has public backing, says Sena minister
Eknath Shinde during Business Advisory Committee at Vidhan Bhawan,Nariman Point in Mumbai.(Hindustan Times)
Eknath Shinde during Business Advisory Committee at Vidhan Bhawan,Nariman Point in Mumbai.(Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Aurangabad renaming has public backing, says Sena minister

"There is no reason to oppose renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. It is a demand of the public that this name be given to Aurangabad and the Shiv Sena is with the people. This issue has no connection with elections," he said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:40 PM IST

Maharashtra PWD Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar should not be made a political issue as people are backing the demand.

He was in Marathwada's largest city to chair a meeting on Unified Development Control Regulations.

"There is no reason to oppose renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. It is a demand of the public that this name be given to Aurangabad and the Shiv Sena is with the people. This issue has no connection with elections," he said.

Speaking about simplification of the process to build homes, the minister said only relevant fees and plans need to be submitted for houses with an area of up to 1,500 square feet, while for those with an area of up to 3,000 square feet, permission will be given in 10 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shiv sena
Close
Eknath Shinde during Business Advisory Committee at Vidhan Bhawan,Nariman Point in Mumbai.(Hindustan Times)
Eknath Shinde during Business Advisory Committee at Vidhan Bhawan,Nariman Point in Mumbai.(Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Aurangabad renaming has public backing, says Sena minister

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:40 PM IST
"There is no reason to oppose renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. It is a demand of the public that this name be given to Aurangabad and the Shiv Sena is with the people. This issue has no connection with elections," he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing facemasks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus are seen inside a shopping mall in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai. (AFP)
People wearing facemasks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus are seen inside a shopping mall in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai. (AFP)
mumbai news

Thane district's Covid-19 count soars, tally reaches 257,112

PTI, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:17 AM IST
As the virus claimed the life of two persons, the death toll in the district rose to 6,198.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 3,451 cases were added on Wednesday; 3,297 on Thursday and 3,670 cases were added on Friday recording the highest during the week.(Ravindra Joshi/HT Photo)
As many as 3,451 cases were added on Wednesday; 3,297 on Thursday and 3,670 cases were added on Friday recording the highest during the week.(Ravindra Joshi/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees sharp spike in cases since Wednesday as tally nears 2.1 million

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Since the start of the pandemic in India in January last year, Maharashtra has been among the worst-affected states. According to the Union health ministry, the state is the second-highest contributor to India’s daily caseload.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anupam Sah, head of conservation at CSMVS, inspects an artefact during the lockdown. (Image courtesy CSMVS)
Anupam Sah, head of conservation at CSMVS, inspects an artefact during the lockdown. (Image courtesy CSMVS)
mumbai news

Mumbai’s CSMVS to reopen on Tuesday with discounted museum tickets

By Riddhi Doshi, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:14 AM IST
After an 11-month closure necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a phased reopening, starting with four of the institution’s 18 galleries
READ FULL STORY
Close
From February 5 to 8, and again from Feb 10-12, no new cases were recorded in Bhiwandi while one case was reported on February 9. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
From February 5 to 8, and again from Feb 10-12, no new cases were recorded in Bhiwandi while one case was reported on February 9. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

With 1 positive case over 7 days, Bhiwandi still cautious

By Sajana Nambiar, Bhiwandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:52 AM IST
With only one Covid-19 positive case recorded over the last seven days in Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), it is no less than a victory against the pandemic for the residents here
READ FULL STORY
Close
A motorist caught flouting traffic rules during the drive in Ulhasnagar. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT)
A motorist caught flouting traffic rules during the drive in Ulhasnagar. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT)
mumbai news

Special drive: Transgenders help cops handle traffic in Ulhasnagar

By Anamika Gharat, Ulhasnagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:47 AM IST
Motorists flouting traffic rules in Ulhasnagar were in for a surprise when they were stopped not by the regular traffic police but by transgenders
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sacks of waste dumped on the wetlands of Kharghar. (HT Photo)
Sacks of waste dumped on the wetlands of Kharghar. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar residents complain of foul smell from waste dumped on wetlands

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Several residents of Kharghar had to bear a pungent smell on February 9, following the dumping of sacks filled with unidentified powder on the wetlands of Sector 16, behind Vastu Vihar society in Kharghar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Morning walkers along the highway have been witnessing the rising debris of bio-medical waste in the area that is a risk to health. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
Morning walkers along the highway have been witnessing the rising debris of bio-medical waste in the area that is a risk to health. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai residents complain of bio-medical waste being dumped on highway

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Panvel residents are upset at the bio-medical waste being dumped along the JNPT-Kalamboli Highway for the past several days with little official action
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation headquarters. (HT PHOTO)
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation headquarters. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Residents demand cemetery to bury dead animals, birds in Kalyan-Dombivli

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Animal lovers in the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli have demanded a cemetery for the burial of dead animals and birds in the city limits
READ FULL STORY
Close
Redevelopment work at Belapur fire station. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
Redevelopment work at Belapur fire station. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Two fire stations in Navi Mumbai to be redeveloped

By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:18 AM IST
While the building of Belapur fire station will be ready in three months, the construction of the Airoli building will be completed by early 2022, a senior officer said
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai’s Chinese varsity medical students await lifting of curbs

By Shreya Bhandary and Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:16 AM IST
China’s visa curbs on; students hassled as they won’t get degree sans internship; apps not recognised, some miss classes too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered to a beneficiary at Rajawadi Hospital on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered to a beneficiary at Rajawadi Hospital on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body to let pvt hospitals vaccinate their in-house HCWs

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:14 AM IST
The civic body has also conducted audits of 15 of 20 shortlisted private hospitals and a final report is yet to be tabled for approval before granting them permission to conduct the drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Two arrested with two pistols, six live cartridges

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Thursday arrested two people from Goregaon and recovered two pistols, six live cartridges and two magazines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Woman booked for fraudulently obtaining husband’s bank statements

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:09 AM IST
A Khar resident has been booked for allegedly conniving with a local police officer to illegally obtain bank statements of her husband, using a using forged notice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An employee sanitises a classroom of a school in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
An employee sanitises a classroom of a school in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Give Class 10 students more time to submit papers for extra marks, say principals from Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
According to principals, nearly 15% students, who are awaiting their documents, might not get the benefit of the extra marks if the deadline is not extended.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP