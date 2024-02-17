MUMBAI: Once a green haven, the lush mangrove thicket on Juhu Koliwada Beach has slowly but steadily been destroyed over the years by debris dumping and encroachments. Upset Juhu Koliwada residents and a local citizen-led group called ‘Juhu Buzz’ have released photos captured by the Google Earth Pro app in 2018 to show how the mangrove patch has been ravaged. Authorities turn blind eye to steady destruction of Juhu Koliwada mangroves

Residents said they had been writing to the BMC, district collector, forest department and the mangrove cell, but apart from some temporary encroachment removal, no firm action was taken. “This place was covered with mangroves,” said Nicky Dsouza, who remembers playing at the spot with friends in his childhood. “Things have changed drastically since the lockdown. People began dumping debris from construction sites one by one and have now built farmhouses.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Nicky added that some of the people claimed the farmhouses had existed for many years, but earlier satellite images, which showed only greenery, nailed their lies. “These are all made-up stories,” he said, adding that the land belonged to the collector and forest department, yet encroachment was on in full swing, with the encroachers ignoring all the boards that were put up.

Ivo Fernandes, a sports coach who also grew up playing at the beach, said that the area had deteriorated beyond belief. “My family has been here for more than 60 years,” he said. “Never have we seen such destruction as has taken place in the last few years. People are encroaching on the land and destroying the mangroves. We have even spotted youth high on drugs. The place has become scary.”

Environmental activist Zoru Bhathena revealed that he had written letters to all the possible authorities. “One FIR was filed in 2022 but no substantial action was taken,” he said. “The authorities—the BMC, forest and district collector—are not sure whose responsibility it is to remove the debris and the illegal landfill.” Bhathena added that the area was a notified reserved forest but despite this, the authorities had not acted on the encroachment.

An official from the Mangrove cell, Mumbai, when questioned, said that the cell would send a team to ascertain who the land belonged to. “If it is with the mangrove department, we will initiate immediate action,” he said.

Another resident, Anurag Rai, also rued that the lush green patch had turned into a barren stretch. “I have seen the Before and After images of the land uploaded on the Juhu Buzz page, and they are shocking,” he said. “Someone first built a garden and then behind the garden, we suddenly saw that the land was encroached. Heavy debris and soil dumping has been happening. There was some action taken a while back but the encroachment still continues.”

Mumbai suburban collector Rajendra Kshirsagar said that he was not aware of the details. “I will ensure that necessary action is taken in this matter,” he said.